Syapse Enters Strategic Collaboration with Roche to Advance Precision Medicine in Oncology

Multi-year partnership to focus on product development and clinical delivery to bring precision medicine to more patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Syapse, a leading precision medicine company, announced today it has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) to make precision medicine a reality for more cancer patients and their healthcare providers.

Syapse and Roche will work jointly to develop software products and analytics solutions that empower healthcare providers with the tools and insights they need to practice precision medicine at scale, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and health-related quality of life. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will fund the development of these products, which will benefit oncologists and their care team, health systems, and ecosystem stakeholders including payers. Building on the Syapse Platform, Syapse will develop and deploy these new products to the precision medicine ecosystem, beginning with its existing healthcare provider network.

“Precision medicine is already improving cancer care, and Syapse is empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver the best possible care,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. “By working together, Syapse and Roche can make this vision of precision medicine a reality faster than either of us could alone.”

Initially, Syapse and Roche will focus on four product programs: developing a “learning health system” of real-world evidence that enables physicians to make better care decisions; bringing cancer care into the “value-based” era by better understanding the health economics impact and patient outcomes of precision medicine; advancing electronic patient-reported outcomes to understand precision medicine’s effect on health-related quality of life; and accelerating clinical trial enrollment by matching patients to precision trials at the point of care.

“Roche and Syapse share a common vision of ensuring widespread access to precision medicine so we can dramatically improve patient care,” said Daniel O’Day, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals. “This collaboration supports that vision. By combining the pioneering platform from Syapse and Roche’s expertise in oncology, we can bring personalized healthcare to many more patients and healthcare providers.”

Roche and Syapse will also collaborate on automated methods for measuring real-world outcomes, and will explore additional areas of collaboration with the potential to bring precision medicine and improve care for more patients.

“Partnerships like this bring together critical components of the healthcare ecosystem to help make precision medicine a reality,” said Damon Hostin, chief executive officer of Precision Medicine Alliance, a joint venture of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. “Together, we bring efficiency and effectiveness to the delivery of precision medicine, benefiting patients across the country and providing our clinicians with the tools they need to deliver the best care possible.”

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our software platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care, regardless of location or income. Our customers—including Intermountain Healthcare, Providence St. Joseph Health, Henry Ford Health System, Aurora Health Care, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health—manage one million active cancer cases at nearly 300 hospitals in 25 states. Headquartered in San Francisco, Syapse is backed by investors including Social Capital, Safeguard Scientifics, Ascension Ventures, GE Ventures, Intermountain Healthcare Innovation Fund, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Medidata Solutions, Roche Venture Fund, and Amgen Ventures.

