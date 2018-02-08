RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, has announced the appointment of Lisa van Capelle as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). van Capelle will guide a workforce of approximately 21,000 employees to deliver high-value, integrated clinical and commercial solutions to customers worldwide. Prior to Syneos Health, she held a senior strategic talent position at what was formerly Quintiles before the merger with IMS Heath.

An industry veteran, van Capelle brings more than two decades of HR business expertise to the role, including extensive business-to-business and M&A work leading organizations through mergers, maturity and strategic evolution milestones. She will apply her people-focused lens toward building a global Human Resources (HR) organization inclusive of talent management, workforce management and cultural transformation capabilities providing scalable enterprise solutions.

“As we define an entirely new biopharmaceutical solutions category, nothing could be more important than a dedicated focus on our people to create understanding and unity as we speed innovative, new customer solutions together,” said Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Macdonald. “Lisa’s track record and passion for creating successful HR partnerships for companies in transition, complemented by her ability to deliver a unique employee value proposition, provides the ideal skill set to accelerate Syneos Health’s success.”

Through her career, van Capelle has held progressively senior HR roles leading organizational design, people strategy, talent development, change management and total rewards across multi-billion dollar global businesses. This work has contributed to several leadership and employee recognition awards including Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies. She most recently provided services as a Strategic HR Advisor to biopharmaceutical and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

“I’m energized by the company’s focus on speeding the delivery of our customers’ therapies to patients, all powered through an incredibly dedicated and highly talented global workforce,” said van Capelle. “At Syneos Health it’s clear that the people – and the ability to ‘sync’ solutions across the clinical and commercial continuum – provide a differentiated offering. It’s an amazing opportunity to cultivate industry talent and I’m game to be at a company whose people’s focus and shared purpose is shortening the distance from lab to life™.”

van Capelle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Business from the University of California, Los Angeles. She serves on the Board of the Triangle Chief Human Resources Officers Association.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life™ visit syneoshealth.com.

