Osaka, Japan, February 20, 2017 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) (“Takeda”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (TCHC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to transfer its Japan Consumer Healthcare Business Unit (JCHBU) to TCHC. Takeda announced its intention to spin-off JCHBU to TCHC in February 2016*, in order to realize a more agile business model to promptly meet environmental changes and customers’ needs in the consumer healthcare market.

Since this is an absorption-type split carried out between Takeda and its wholly-owned subsidiary, certain items of the matters are omitted from disclosure, in line with Tokyo Stock Exchange disclosure guidelines.

1. Purpose of Company Split

Japan Consumer Healthcare Business Unit (JCHBU) is a business unit of Takeda which operates the consumer healthcare business, mainly in Japan. JCHBU has been realizing sustained growth by focusing on over-the counter medicines including Alinamin and Benza, and a health food named Midori-no-Shukan. The market environment surrounding the consumer healthcare business is constantly changing, and customers’ needs are becoming more and more diversified. TCHC, which will succeed Takeda’s JCHBU business, will have a more agile business model to promptly meet these needs, further contributing to better health for people through high quality consumer healthcare brands. TCHC aims to become a leading company in the consumer healthcare markets of the Asian region.

Decision by the Director delegated by the Board of Directors February 20, 2017 Date of conclusion of the company split agreement February 20, 2017 Effective date of the company split April 1, 2017 (1)Schedule of company split (Note) The company split is to be conducted by Takeda as defined in Paragraph 2, Article 784, of the Companies Act. Accordingly, no approval by a general meeting of shareholders is required. 2. Details of Company Split

(2) Method of company split

It is an absorption-type split (simple absorption-type split) in which Takeda is a splitting company and TCHC is the succeeding company.

(3) Details of stock allocation.

As consideration for the company split, TCHC will allocate its 100 common shares to Takeda.

(4) Treatment of stock options and corporate bonds with stock options for the splitting company

Although Takeda has issued stock options, there will be no change to the treatment of these stock options due to the company split.

(5) Increase or decrease of capital stock due to the company split

There will be no change in Takeda’s capital stock due to the company split.

(6) Rights and obligations to be succeeded by the succeeding company

TCHC will succeed the assets relating to Takeda’s JCHBU business, as well as the rights and obligations incidental thereto, except for those stipulated otherwise in the absorption-type split agreement.

(7) Capability of satisfying liabilities

It has been judged that TCHC will not have any problem in performing its obligations relating to the liabilities it will bear following the effective date of the absorption-type company split.

Splitting company

(As of September 30, 2016) Succeeding company

(As of January 25, 2017) (1) Company name Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (2) Location 1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan 8-2, Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan (3) Representative President & CEO: Christophe Weber President: Masashi Sugimoto (4) Scope of business Research & development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products, etc. Research & development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of over-the-counter products, quasi-drugs, etc. (5) Capital 64,955 million yen 10 million yen (6) Date established January 29, 1925 April 15, 2016 (7) Number of shares issued 790,396,895 shares 100 shares (8) Fiscal year end March 31 March 31 (9) Major shareholders and ratio of shares held Nippon Life Insurance Company 6.42% The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 5.01% Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 4.67% JP Morgan Chase Bank 380055 4.40% Takeda Science Foundation 2.27% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 100% (10)Financial results of the previous fiscal year (consolidated, IFRS) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,948,692 million yen Total assets 3,824,085 million yen Equity attributable to owners of the Company per share 2,487.04 yen Revenues 1,807,378 million yen Operating profit 130,828 million yen Profit before income taxes 120,539 million yen Profit attributable to owners of the Company 80,166 million yen Basic earnings per share 102.26 yen Dividend per share 180.00 yen 3. Outline of the Companies

Through the company split, Takeda plans to transfer all shares of Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited (“Takeda Healthcare”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, which manufactures consumer healthcare products mainly in Japan, to TCHC. As a result, Takeda Healthcare will be a wholly owned subsidiary of TCHC. The outline of Takeda Healthcare is as follows.

(1) Company name Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited (2) Location 21, Osadano-cho 2-chome, Fukuchiyama city, Kyoto (3) Representative President: Keiichiro Arimoto (4) Scope of Business Manufacturing of over-the-counter products (5) Capital 400 million yen (6) Date established March 5, 1980 (7) Number of shares issued 8,000 shares (8) Fiscal year end March 31 (9) Execution Day (Effective Day) April 1, 2017 (10) Major shareholders and ratio of shares held before Execution Day Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 100% (11) Major shareholders and ratio of shares held after Execution Day Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited 100% (scheduled)

(1)Details of the business unit to be split off

The portion of the business to be split off is research & development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of over-the-counter products, quasi-drugs, etc. (consumer healthcare business) mainly in Japan which are operated by Takeda’s JCHBU. 4. Outline of the business unit to be split off from Takeda to TCHC



The table below shows sales revenues and operating income of the Split BU. Revenue the previous fiscal year (FY2015) 81,816 million yen Operating profit the previous fiscal year (FY2015) 17,941 million yen Assets Liabilities Item Book value Item Book value Current assets 6.9 billion yen Current liabilities 1 billion yen Fixed assets 3.5 billion yen Fixed liabilities 0 yen Total 10.4 billion yen Total 1 billion yen (3)Items and amounts of split assets and liabilities (As of December 31, 2016) (2)Financial results of the business unit to be split offThe table below shows sales revenues and operating income of the Split BU.

(1)JCHBU business is to be succeeded to TCHC, while there are no change in company name, locations, representatives, capitals and fiscal year of Takeda after the company split. 5. The Parties’ Status after the company split (2)JCHBU business will be operated by TCHC, while there are no change in company names, locations, representatives, and fiscal year end of TCHC after the company split. However, the amount of TCHC’s capitals increases from 10 million yen to 490 million yen through the company split.

As the company split is a simple absorption-type split with a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda, the impact on Takeda’s consolidated results for FY2016 is minimal. 6. Future outlook (Reference)Consolidated earnings forecast for this fiscal year (As of October 28, 2016) and consolidated results for the previous fiscal year (in million yen)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before income taxes Profit attributable to owners of the Company Forecast for the current FY ending

March 2017 1,700,000 135,000 132,500 93,000 Results for the previous FY ended

March 2016 1,807,378 130,828 120,539 80,166

