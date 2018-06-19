The ‘Blink to Speak’ eye language guide was created for the non-profit organisation Asha Ek Hope Foundation and NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute, after several months of research with doctors, patients and caregivers to ensure the guide would make a real difference to those people’s lives who are struggling with speech, commented Parixit Bhattacharya, creative director, TBWA\India.

The campaign has been described by one jury president as a kind of ‘cure of paralysis’.

Added Bhattacharya: “To win the Grand Prix For Good at Cannes is testament to the power of this solution and is true to Cannes’ reputation of awarding creativity that makes a real difference. We accept this honour on behalf of NeuroGen and Asha Ek Hope Foundation who were always passionate and supportive throughout the process helping to bring this intellectual property to life.”

The guide is slated to launch in more languages later this week on June 21 in support of Global MND Awareness Day.

