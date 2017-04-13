CNBC writes, “But speculation has been flying around since the company snapped up about a dozen biomedical experts from companies like Vital Connect, Masimo Corp (MASI), Sano, Medtronic (MDT), and C8 Medisensors. Some of these people joined the secretive team dedicated to glucose, sources said, while others are on Apple Watch team.”
There is plenty of interest on the part of tech firms in healthcare. According to Reuters, Setpoint Medical and EnteroMedics (ETRM) have had some early successes in bioelectronics for rheumatoid arthritis and appetite suppression. Other companies working in the area include Medtronic Plc, Proteus Digital Technology, Sanofi (SNY) and Biogen (BIIB).
One of Verily’s other projects include a smart contact lens that can automatically focuses for individuals with far-sightedness. At one point in 2015, Joe Jiminez, chief executive officer of Novartis, had said he thought the auto-focus lens would start clinical trials in 2016. In November 2016, however, he admitted that wasn’t going to happen, although he said the project was “progressing steadily.”
Of the blood sugar-level contact lens project, Novartis described it as a “very technical complex process.”
John Smith, a former executive with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and an expert on noninvasive glucose technologies, told STAT in 2016 that researchers have tried for years to measure glucose in sweat, saliva, and tears without success. None of them, he said, could duplicate accurate blood-glucose levels. He referred to those efforts as “faith-based science.”
Certainly there would be an enormous market for any noninvasive device that could accurately measure blood sugar levels, which is likely why Apple is joining the fray. What remains to be seen is if it’s just throwing money away.