has made similar strides. One of its subsidiaries, Verily , is developing technologies to disrupt healthcare and advance personalized medicine. One of those projects is a wearable contact lens that can read glucose levels in diabetic patients. A Jan. 16, 2014 Google blog post described it as “a smart contact lens that’s built to measure glucose levels in tears using a tiny wireless chip and miniaturized glucose sensor that are embedded between two layers of soft contact lens material.” It has teamed with Novartis NVS ) for the project.

There is a great deal of skepticism among diabetes and technology experts on the viability of Verily’s concept, as there appears to be about Apple’s. Over the years, most have found it extremely difficult to reliably track the body’s blood sugar levels without drawing blood.

CNBC reports that Apple’s efforts have been going on for at least five years, and was originally envisioned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Jobs put forth a concept of wearable devices, such as smartwatches, that could monitor oxygen levels, heart rate and blood glucose. So far they seem to do a reasonably good job of monitoring heart rate.

Apple’s team is located in a Palo Alto office several miles from corporate headquarters, and is believed to be led by Johny Srouji, the company’s senior vice president of hardware technologies. One of CNBC’s sources indicate its previous chief was Michael Hillman, who left Apple in 2015 to join Facebook’s Oculus as head of hardware. According to sources, as of about 12 months ago, approximately 30 people were in the group.