“A few years ago, we were in a similar situation and we went to the battle,”, the head of Teva’s workers’ committee, wrote in apost today. “If the management wants to do this again, we will all work together and win as we did in the previous struggle.”

The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year financials on February 13. It reported annual revenues of $21.9 billion, up from $19.7 billion the previous year. That was primarily related to the inclusion of the acquisition of the Actavis Generics business. Research and development expenses, however, were $2.1 billion in 2016, up from $1.5 billion in 2015. Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.07 in 2016 compared to $1.84 in 2015.

“2016 was a transitional year for Teva—one that included significant achievements, as well as challenges,” said Peterburg, interim president and chief executive officer of Teva, in a statement. “While we continue to manage through a turbulent and constantly evolving industry, we are committed to execute against our strategy with more diversified revenue sources and profit streams, all backed by strong product development engines in both generics and specialty.”

For this year, the company’s focus will be on “extracting synergies related to the Actavis Generics transaction,” he continued.

The Allergan (AGN)/Actavis (ACT) generics deal cost $43 billion, which http://fortune.com/2017/02/28/big-pharma-winners-losers-2016/ feel was dramatically overpriced. The deal made Teva the largest generic medicines producer in the world, and should provide it with more negotiation clout with governments and insurers.

Time will tell, and 2017 will likely be an important year as the company integrates the acquisition into its operations. Steven Tepper, an analyst at Migdal Capital Markets, told the Wharton University of Pennsylvania at the original time the deal was announced, “Levin and Hayden [former CEO and head of R&D, respectively] sought to marry Teva’s proven capabilities in the efficient production of generic drugs with the company’s in-house R&D capabilities, themselves enhanced by a series of acquisitions. The goal is to turn generic drugs into specialty products, for instance by giving them a special formulation or method of application—something that doesn’t change the essence of the drug, but de-commoditizes it and allows for a higher price, higher margins and hence greater profitability.