Teva to discontinue study for chronic headache treatment

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, June 15th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Inc said on Friday it would discontinue a trial testing its drug for the treatment of chronic cluster headache, after an analysis showed that the drug was unlikely to meet the study’s main goal.

Cluster headaches occur in cyclical patterns, or clusters, and are among the most painful types of headaches.

The drug, fremanezumab, is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of migraines in adults and the company hopes to launch the drug for the disorder as soon as mid-September.

 

