Teva’s asthma treatment fails late-stage studies

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, January 22nd, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday two late-stage studies testing its treatment for asthma did not meet their main goals.

The studies were testing Teva’s subcutaneous dosing of reslizumab in patients with uncontrolled asthma and elevated blood eosinophils.

The drug is already approved as an intravenous shot to treat patients with severe asthma.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D’Couto

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-teva-pharm-ind-study/tevas-asthma-treatment-fails-late-stage-studies-idUSKBN1FB1R5

