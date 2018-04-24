The Access Group

400 Connell Drive, 2nd Floor

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Telephone: 908-508-6700

Website: theaccessgp.com

FINALIST — BEST MANAGED MARKETS CAMPAIGN

According to its executive team, innovative strategic thinking makes The Access Group a transformative leader in managed markets, management consulting, and medical communications. As a result of expertise and continuing expansion, business offerings grew during 2017, executives say.

“Collaborative strengths are exemplified by the unification of our managed markets entities under TAG MM; enhanced capabilities in management consulting; the creation of a dedicated health economics outcomes research (HEOR) division, ORION; and our partnerships with other industry leaders,” management says. “Exciting work in conjunction with Alliance Life Sciences and Health Strategies Group provides clients with inter-service solutions across multiple fields, from pricing solutions to data analytics to forward-looking strategic insights.”

“I’m very proud of all we’ve achieved this past year. We’ve formed progressive beneficial partnerships,” says Eric Bishea, CEO of The Access Group. “We’ve further solidified our company, seamlessly providing clients with a cohesive suite of services. Most importantly, we’ve adapted. We have aggressively and purposefully invested our resources for the future.”

“Launch” is buzzing at The Access Group, executives say. “Our dedicated staff championed 28 launches and added 11 new clients in 2017. Ranked a top 100 agency for five consecutive years, The Access Group represents 61 clients, including 17 of the 25 top pharmaceutical manufacturers.”

According to the network’s leaders, conviction and capability are at the core of every account, including two new AOR accounts, for a total of 11 AORs. “These AOR wins are impressive, but what also stands out are the clients who continue to renew with us year after year. It’s a testament to the relationships we build, providing satisfaction and going above and beyond to create value,” says Mike Webster, managing partner, TAG MM.

“At The Access Group, we believe that each product has unique challenges and opportunities. We are fortunate to have robust experience engaging payers and policy makers for real-time insights to support our clients,” says Seth Gordon, managing partner, TAG MM.

The Access Group brings talent to task, executives say. Megan Jones has been appointed to the newly created position of general manager for TAG MM, in which she oversees client services, creative, and operations to support strong company growth. In addition, Denise Clemons and Jeff LaVaute have both joined as senior VPs, client services. Rachel Williams has also joined as VP, creative director, copy; and the clinical services department is now led by Craig Ornstein, Ph.D., senior medical director.

Across the company, The Access Group saw successes and accolades, the network’s leaders say. Named a top innovator of 2017 by a leading industry publication, the agency’s Government Policy Systems (GPS) division has occupied a unique position from the beginning of the Trump administration, in part as a continuation of its involvement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Experts in looking at the forest and finding insights among the trees, the GPS team pulls brand specifics to tackle health care–related issues at overarching national, state, and health system levels,” executives say. “GPS has produced more than 500 scholarly publications and textbook chapters analyzing changes in health care.”

Led by Chief Medical Officer Richard G. Stefanacci, DO, MGH, MBA, AGSF, CMD, the GPS team includes current and former payers and policy makers and harnesses their experience driving health care change. GPS is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Population Health, where Dr. Stefanacci serves as an active member of the faculty.

Opening new channels for its clients, The Access Group emphasizes population health, a major driver of treatment decisions and utilization for integrated delivery networks (IDNs). “I’ve had the opportunity to live the journey in pharmaceutical control, which encompasses the Triple Aim,” Dr. Stefanacci says. “As a private physician, the focus was patient outcomes. Later, as a chief medical officer for a Medicare Advantage plan, the focus became cost. With the evolution of IDNs, the role of population health has come to the forefront.”

On the customer level, the company’s management consulting company Promidian combines deep industry and functional area knowledge to provide clients with specialized market assessments, analytics, and identification of actionable insights to inform strategy.

Enduring client relationships at Promidian are the product of keen insights on strategic, tactical, and operational implications of rapidly evolving – and increasingly complex – market dynamics. In reference to outstanding levels of client satisfaction, Kevin Barnett, managing partner of Promidian, says, “We work with clients to understand and successfully prepare for change. Our clients are focused on adaptation, revising strategies and operational approaches ahead of market events.”

Expanded capabilities incorporate advanced analytics to support clients across a range of areas, including forecasting, pricing and contracting, customer segmentation, and resource allocation. To fulfill demand, Promidian has increased both its staff and physical footprint with more offices nationwide.

At MedAccess, the company’s promotional entity, the latest quest is digital. “We are increasingly using video as a medium to deliver more engaging content to our target audiences, including HCPs and patients,” says Leana Wood, managing partner, MedAccess. “This has led to increased response and overall fulfillment on the call to action.” In 2017, the entity was awarded “Best Mobile Application” for its creative work.

Named for the mythic hunter, ORION is a new division of The Access Group dedicated to HEOR. Operating under the guidance of Alfonso Garbayo, senior VP, ORION transforms data into forward strategy. With an industry in flux over performance-based contracting, HEOR has never been more relevant, executives say. “The future of health care is informed by the present,” Garbayo says. “We need to look at what’s happening now to prepare our clients for what comes next. ORION provides an effective, viable full-stack of offerings to lead understanding of challenges and opportunities.”

During 2017, The Access Group also launched a “top-notch” data analytics division. The team’s offerings stem from four key sectors: analytics strategy, managed services, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation. “From proof-of-concept experimentation to ROI analyses, data analytics services enhance our robust approach to complete life cycle management,” executives say.

The Access Group is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, N.J., with offices in New York City, Princeton, Boston, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The company is focused on three main business segments: managed markets, management consulting, and medical communications.

TAG MM is the largest entity in the company, specializing in managed markets and reimbursement dynamics. Promidian offers management consulting services for market assessments, analytics, and strategy development. Med­Access fills promotional needs across all channels with a “right-now creative pulse,” executives say. Other divisions of The Access Group, including ORION, GPS, and the Oncology Business Unit, provide cross-entity functionality.

“Our partnerships with leading industry organizations, such as the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy and the National Association of Managed Care Pharmacy, put our clients at the forefront with decision-makers,” management says.

According to the network’s leaders, the Access Group will continue to broaden its service offerings in conjunction with its new partners, Health Strategies Group and Alliance Life Sciences.

“The collaboration with Health Strategies Group and Alliance Life Sciences enables The Access Group to offer our clients an enriched portfolio of solutions,” Bishea says.

“Joining forces with these leaders in their respective fields, we have a 360-degree viewpoint on our brands.”

Founded in 1992, Health Strategies Group is the leader in market access intelligence and customized research for biopharma clients. Its team of analysts dissects trends and identifies opportunities to help companies optimize their product access and distribution, executives say.

Alliance Life Sciences specializes in maximizing revenue and optimizing pricing for its customers. Executives say the firm offers a broad array of global pricing analytic tools and data, contract and revenue management services, and digital marketing operational services.

“The Access Group is committed to our community,” executives say. “We work with the Go4theGoal Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps children affected by cancer. To raise research funding and improve awareness of pediatric cancers, The Access Group promotes company-wide events throughout the year.”