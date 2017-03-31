The Rule of Three: Mapping Physician Engagement Through Message Content, Message Type, and Message Frequency

What’s most telling about a physician’s choice for acquiring information is not how much they use it, but why they use it.

Understanding the nuances behind why a physician makes a decision regarding an information source when making a clinical decision is key to learning the best way to deliver content that will prompt an engagement.

In an effort to dig deeper into the minds of physicians regarding their thoughts around the multiple information options they are faced with each professional day, SSCG Media Group used its custom research offering, MAP MD, to survey and analyze results from 2,100 physicians across 15 specialties, including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management, pediatrics, primary care, psychiatry, pulmonology, rheumatology, and neurology.

The survey was fielded online from December 2016 through January 2017. The results provide actionable insights for pharma marketers and agencies that have a vested interest in reaching physicians effectively.

