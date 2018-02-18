By Steven Michaelson, founder and CEO of Calcium

“Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that Bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.”

Dwight Eisenhower wrote that message in pencil on a slip of notebook paper on the evening of June 5, 1944, just before the launch of the Allied invasion of Normandy. He would never have to use it. But it might just be the 20th century’s most apt example of great leadership. Eisenhower was entirely prepared to take full responsibility for the potential failure of perhaps the most critical operation of World War II, to deflect that immense weight from the backs of all of his subordinates, all the way down to the private soldiers carrying the rifles. Or, in more idiomatic terms, he had their backs, on a grand scale. And though they didn’t get to see that slip of paper, all those private soldiers knew that Eisenhower had their backs, because he’d taken the time over the previous weeks and months to be sure that they knew.

No one in our business has to order anybody to charge a machine gun emplacement. But our need for leadership is no less for that. A wiser man than me – Jack Welch – once said that any company’s most valuable assets get on and off the elevator every day. People are what make businesses great; the talent and drive of each employee is what in the end will make or break any organization. But leadership encourages talent to usefully express itself and channels drive in valuable directions; leadership gives people the tools and guidance they need to succeed; leadership builds a sense of shared goals and values among all those talented people; leadership is the adhesive that holds any venture together. So all of us tasked with leading a marketing agency – or any business – must constantly be practicing leadership and encouraging it in our employees.

So what is leadership?

I believe leadership consists of three components: commitment, integrity, and respect.

Commitment is the will and drive to do whatever is necessary to achieve one’s goals, to work as hard and as long as the task requires, no matter what obstacles may stand in the way. And commitment, just like its absence, is infectious. It isn’t a skill that can be taught in a classroom; it must be inspired by some great cause, either internal or external. No more powerful inspiration to commitment exists than the visible commitment of a leader.

Integrity means always doing what is right, and always being honest about what we can do and what we can’t. As leaders we should always strive to do what is right for our agency, for our employees, and for our clients – and when those needs don’t align, as they sometimes don’t, we must be forthright and transparent about it. And within integrity lies trust. Trust means that every employee of the agency can look you in the eye and know that whatever you say, whatever you promise, is exactly as it will be. And that runs in all directions – between leaders and employees and back the other way too. Leaders build trust by making commitments to their teams and then honoring those commitments. So leaders do what they said they’d do, and they do whatever is necessary to do what they said they’d do. They encourage and expect the same from every member of their teams.

And then there’s respect. Our business, our clients, the demands of our work, are difficult enough as it is; leaders need to be sure that our employees do not suffer the added burden of not feeling like they are being supported and respected for their efforts. We need to make everything they do as easy as it can possibly be, to be sure that they wake up each morning knowing that they’ll be spending the day in an environment that is welcoming and appreciative. We need to treat them not like underlings but like family – every employee must know that the agency leadership is prepared to do whatever it takes to help them to succeed as an individual, to achieve their career goals. This can’t just be a top-down phenomenon, either; to be effective respect needs to flow in all directions and between all members of any team. Treating people with the respect they deserve costs nothing yet means so much.

Why is all this necessary? Because everyone wants to be a part of building something bigger than themselves. For any agency – for any organization – to work at maximum efficiency, everyone in the organization, from bottom to top, needs to feel like an integral part of achieving the organization’s goals. And the road to that feeling, that magical feeling, is paved with commitment, integrity, and respect being practiced and preached from the top down.

So to create that sort of environment at Calcium, my agency, we as a leadership team always strive to show commitment, integrity, and respect. But more than that, we reward employees who do the same, and are prepared to sanction those who do not. When we see someone stop on the way out the door to pitch in on another team’s project because that team has been working late, we need to reward that behavior. When we see someone going the extra mile to meet a commitment, or to help a colleague meet a commitment, we need to reward that behavior. When we see someone taking responsibility and not passing the buck to others, we need to reward that behavior. When someone stays calm and good-natured even under enormous pressure, we need to reward that behavior. And on the flip side, if we see someone belittling the efforts of their colleagues, or treating a colleague disrespectfully, or passing the buck, or skating by on talent alone, we need to sanction that behavior. Here at Calcium we call that side of the equation the “No Jerks” policy. The work is hard enough on its own; we don’t need people who make it harder. After all, setting an example as a leader can only go so far; rewarding other examples, and sanctioning counter-examples, really shows your team what your priorities are.

How to reward and sanction? In our business, and in most others I expect, leaders lean on cash and prizes as the primary – sometimes only – form of reward. Money is great, of course – but money alone will never make anyone feel like they belong in your organization, like they are a respected and valuable part of the whole. So we as leaders make a habit of publicly and prominently calling out and giving promotions for good behavior. There are few things more fulfilling, in my experience, than being called out publicly among one’s peers or being promoted for doing something great – we’ve found that this is the best way to reinforce success. Calling out bad behavior is trickier, but we can and do make sure that everyone at the agency knows who is acting poorly. Seeing a person being passed up for promotions or not receiving public accolades sends the message loud and clear without anyone ever saying a word.

There’s still more to leadership, though. We can show commitment, integrity, and respect, we can reward it in others, but we also must mentor our employees so they can both see up close what leadership is about and know that we are just as invested in their success as they are. At Calcium every leadership team member has a mentee, and everyone under them has a mentee. Mentors and mentees meet one-on-one at least once a month to discuss the mentee’s goals and how they can be achieved. And beyond that more formal arrangement, we as leaders are constantly out and about working directly with everyone on the team. Leaders don’t sit in their offices waiting for problems to come to them; they proactively go out and interact with their teams so they’ll see the problems coming from far away – and so they’ll see the potential lurking out there and be on hand to nurture it.

One last thing. Mixed up in the idea of commitment, integrity, and respect is openness. Naturally leaders have to keep some secrets – Eisenhower couldn’t go around telling everyone the location of the Normandy landings beforehand – but if you want your people to be prepared to give their all for your organization, you need to be sure they know as much as possible about what they are giving for. So leaders have to be open about their goals and plans. At Calcium we gather the entire staff every few weeks and give a report from the leadership on the state of the agency – what’s happened recently, what’s on tap for the next few weeks, what the long-term future looks like. And then, even more important, we open the floor to questions. If you are going to ask your employees to devote their time and talent to the success of your agency, to work overtime and after hours and lose time with their families, you had better be prepared to look them in the eye and answer whatever questions they might have, out loud and in public. And for those employees who don’t feel comfortable asking questions publicly, we encourage private, face-to-face conversations. I have a saying – “If you’re walking into my office, you’re walking in the right direction.” At Calcium we have a rigorously enforced open-door policy; in fact, we frown on closed-door meetings. Sometimes they are necessary – but we as leaders are always aware that an open door is inviting and a closed door is not.

The interesting bit about all this is talent maybe the cost of entry, but talent without leadership skill is a dead end. We’ve made a mantra out of talent in our business, and of course talent is necessary to do the work we do. But you don’t need to be the most talented person in the agency to be a great leader – what you do need is the will and desire to work at being a great leader. Some agencies in our business spend a fortune piling up great talent, and then wonder why they aren’t succeeding. The answer is that money can buy talent, but it can’t buy cohesion or commitment. Only leadership – only commitment, integrity, and respect – can do that.