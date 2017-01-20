In what seems like a massive and tone-deaf case of denial, venture capitalist, in an interview with AXIOS, argues that Theranos and its founder and chief executive officer“is the victim of a witch hunt.”

Theranos, located in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 with claims of revolutionizing the clinical diagnostic laboratory business. It was based on being able—it claimed—to perform a full series of laboratory tests on just a few drops of blood from a finger prick versus several vials of blood drawn from the patient’s arm. It also claimed turnaround times within hours at a very low cost.

In October 2016, Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou wrote on how the company’s claims and science didn’t hold up and that investors were dumping money into a company without paying any attention to whether it could actually do what it was claiming to do. Continued investigations by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) eventually led to revocation of the company’s CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certificate.

Holmes herself was banned from owning or operating a blood testing laboratory for two years. Meanwhile, there were rumors that a feature film was going to be made starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes.

At one point, Theranos was valued at $9 billion. Holmes, currently 32, gained most of her net worth from company shares. If the company is worth anything at all today, which is debatable, it’s probably about $800 million, according to June 2016 Forbes reports.

Two years’ worth of company test results sent to customers have been voided, which is only about 1 percent of its blood tests. There were, however, reportedly tens of thousands of corrected results delivered to physicians and patients. In April 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice initiated a criminal investigation into Theranos. The investigation focuses on whether or not Theranos and its executives misled investors over the efficacy of its blood-testing products