These 5 Biotechs Are Battling Over the $10 Billion Hemophilia Market

Written by: | support@biospace.com | Dated: Friday, February 3rd, 2017

 

4. Novo Nordisk

Known mostly for its diabetes drugs, Novo Nordisk (NVO) nonetheless pulls in about 9 percent of his revenue with hemophilia drugs. It is number two globally in terms of hemophilia market share. Campbell writes, “The company hopes to find out whether or not the FDA will green light N9-GP, a long-lasting hemophilia B treatment with once-weekly dosing, soon. Also, a Phase III study of N8-GP, a long-lasting hemophilia A treatment, is under way. If successful in trials, Novo Nordisk thinks it can file for N8-GP’s approval next year.”

Bioverativ seems to have the first-mover advantage for long-lasting treatment, but these other companies have a lot of money and significant relationships with physicians. It could be a tough row to hoe.

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. the global hemophilia market in 2015 was $9.3 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent to 2024. But the markets, broken into A, B, C, and others, have their own growth rates and are segmented in different countries.

Grand View says, “This segmentation has been done on the basis of the coagulation factor deficiency in a particular patient. Type A is the most commonly occurring type and has been observed to be four times more prevalent than type B. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is flooded with drugs to be used in the treatment of type A, thereby limiting its growth over the forecast period. Advate and Recombinate are the popular drugs manufactured by Baxalta, which are used for prophylactic treatment of type patients across the U.S., the UK, Germany, Japan, China, and South Africa.”

Despite that, Grand View expects that type B-based medications will be the fastest growers.

Campbell writes, “How this market shakes out in the coming year may be as uncertain as how it shakes out in the coming five to 10 years. All these companies are knee-deep in developing next-generation solutions, and that makes it tough to guess which company will come out on top. At this point, Shire may have an edge over Bioverativ, because while Bioverativ plans to start clinical trials for a longer-lasting hemophilia A drug (BIVV 073) soon, Shire’s SHP656 is already in Phase I/II studies in that indication.”

 

 

Source: BioSpace

http://www.biospace.com/News/these-5-biotechs-are-battling-over-the-10-billion/445785/source=TopBreaking?intcid=homepage-seekernewssection-tabtopbreakingnews

