Ozanimod is an oral, selective S1P 1 and 5 receptor modulator. In the SUNBEAM trial, the drug met its primary endpoint, which was reducing annualized relapse rate (ARR) compared to weekly interferon (IFN) beta-1a (Biogen’s Avonex). There were also clinically meaningful improvements compared to Avonex for the secondary endpoints of the number of gadolinium-enhancing MRI lesions and the number of new or enlarging T2 MRI lesions at 12 months.

“People living with multiple sclerosis need additional therapies and we are pleased that oral ozanimod showed meaningful improvements across primary and measured secondary endpoints in this study,” said Scott Smith, president of Celgene Inflammation and Immunology, in a statement. “We look forward to data from the confirmatory Phase III RADIANCE trial in the second quarter as we advance toward planned regulatory submissions by year-end.”

MS is a $19 billion market and Biogen’s portfolio has dominated it. Other companies, including Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Novartis (NVS) and Sanofi (SNY) are also big players, bringing in billions in annual sales.

Todd Campbell, writing for The Motley Fool, says, “Over the past few years, the biggest advance in MS treatment has been the launch of oral drugs that pose less of a burden on patients. Oral drugs have quickly won away market share from long-standing go-to therapies, including Teva Pharmaceutical’s Copaxone and Biogen’s Avonex.”

Biogen’s top sell is Tefidera, which brings in about $4 billion annually. Novartis’ Gilenya had sales of $3.1 billion last year and Sanofi’s Aubagio raked in $1.4 billion.

Celgene acquired Receptos and ozanimod in 2015 for $7.2 billion on the basis of Phase II trial results. After Friday’s announcement, the company plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year. And based on results so far, if approved, could be the “best-in-class oral MS option,” per Campbell