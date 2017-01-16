1. Scynexis

Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Scynexis (SCYX) focuses on developing and commercializing anti-infective agents. Its lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel antifungal currently in a Phase II clinical trial. The company’s most recent announcement was on December 13, 2016. On that date, it indicated two development milestones for SCY-078. In its Phase I intravenous (IV) program, it said it had identified the IV formulation dose regimen that it hoped to use for upcoming trials. It also announced it had expanded its SCY-078 toxicology program to include three-month oral dose studies in rats and dogs.

Pedone describes the stock as having recently “formed a double bottom chart pattern.” He writes, “Following that potential bottom, this stock has now started to bounce higher and trend back above both its 20-day moving average of $3.38 a share and its 50-day moving average of $3.46 a share. That bounce is now quickly pushing shares of Scynexis within range of triggering a near-term breakout trade above some key overhead resistance levels.”

Scynexis stock is currently trading at $3.60.