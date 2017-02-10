WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate confirmed former, a Georgia Republican and avowed opponent to the Affordable Care Act, as the

Price was confirmed in strict party-line vote, 52 to 47, late Thursday night. Democrats opposed Price due to his longtime opposition to the Affordable Care Act, healthcare legislation that Price and President Donald Trump have called to be repealed.

Price, is an orthopedic surgeon, owns stock in multiple healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. While the majority of his holdings have not been called into question, some Democrats on Capitol Hill raised questions over his holdings in Australian company, Innate Immunotherapeutics. During hearings, Democrats questioned whether or not Price received insider information before purchasing shares. They also questioned his holdings in Zimmer Biomet, a medical device company that “benefitted from a bill he sponsored and voted on,” Xconomy reported this morning