WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Thursday said it was proposing that U.S. pharmaceutical companies cut production of the six most abused opioids by 10 percent next year.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration said the proposed reduction would be in keeping with President Donald Trump’s effort to cut opioid prescription fills by one-third within three years.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-opioid-manufacturing/trump-administration-seeks-cuts-in-production-of-abused-opioids-idUSKBN1L11XD