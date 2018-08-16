Ad Header

Trump administration seeks cuts in production of abused opioids

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, August 16th, 2018

 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Thursday said it was proposing that U.S. pharmaceutical companies cut production of the six most abused opioids by 10 percent next year.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration said the proposed reduction would be in keeping with President Donald Trump’s effort to cut opioid prescription fills by one-third within three years.

 

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-opioid-manufacturing/trump-administration-seeks-cuts-in-production-of-abused-opioids-idUSKBN1L11XD

