Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of its patent on Alimta vitamin regimen and prevented Hospira Inc and India’s Dr.

The patent for Lilly’s top-selling cancer drug will expire in May 2022.

“Lilly’s extensive research to discover the Alimta vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection,” Lilly’s senior vice president Michael Harrington said in a statement.

Lilly has faced several legal challenges to its right to avoid generic competition for Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

