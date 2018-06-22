U.S. District Court rules in favor of Lilly’s Alimta patent
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of its patent on Alimta vitamin regimen and prevented Hospira Inc and India’s Dr.
The patent for Lilly’s top-selling cancer drug will expire in May 2022.
“Lilly’s extensive research to discover the Alimta vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection,” Lilly’s senior vice president Michael Harrington said in a statement.
Lilly has faced several legal challenges to its right to avoid generic competition for Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed.
