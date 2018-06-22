Ad Header

Therapeutics > U.S. District Court rules in favor of Lilly's Alimta patent
U.S. District Court rules in favor of Lilly’s Alimta patent

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, June 22nd, 2018

 

Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of its patent on Alimta vitamin regimen and prevented Hospira Inc and India’s Dr. 

The patent for Lilly’s top-selling cancer drug will expire in May 2022.

“Lilly’s extensive research to discover the Alimta vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection,” Lilly’s senior vice president Michael Harrington said in a statement.

Lilly has faced several legal challenges to its right to avoid generic competition for Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lilly-patent/u-s-district-court-rules-in-favor-of-lillys-alimta-patent-idUSKBN1JI2SQ?il=0

