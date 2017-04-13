Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Manufacturing > U.S. FDA raises concerns over Teva’s plant in China
Print Friendly

U.S. FDA raises concerns over Teva’s plant in China

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, April 13th, 2017

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over manufacturing controls at a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries plant in China, Israel’s biggest company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Teva said the FDA’s warning letter, which it received on April 10, stemmed from a regulatory inspection of the plant in September.

Teva said on Thursday it was in the process of addressing the agency’s concerns and will respond to the letter by May 1.

Teva’s NYSE-listed shares were marginally down at $31.97 in early morning trading.

 

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-teva-pharm-ind-fda-idUSKBN17F1SB

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation