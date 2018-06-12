“This device offers hope to those who are suffering from opioid addiction,” said DyAnsys Chief Executive Officer Srini Nageshwar. “We are in a full-blown crisis and we need non-narcotic options and alternatives like this that can make a significant difference for individual patients and their families.”

An estimated 11.5 million Americans age 12 and older misused prescription pain medicine in 2016, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. More than 2.5 million Americans suffer from opioid use disorder, according to the National Institutes on Drug Abuse.

Drug Relief® is a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulator designed to administer auricular neurostimulation treatment over 120 hours. The non-addictive treatment allows for continuous nerve stimulation over five days while offering the patient a high degree of comfort and mobility. According to providers, patients may see a reduction in the symptoms of opioid withdrawal within 30 to 60 minutes of beginning treatment.

The device eases the process of detoxification, which is the first step in a comprehensive rehabilitation program. The objective is to ease symptoms while opioids are cleared from a patient’s system. It can be used to help stabilize a patient during the early stages of withdrawal without side effects. Stabilization is a necessary first step before treating the patient with medication-assisted therapies like naltrexone.

Information is available at mydrugrelief.com

DyAnsys provides innovative medical solutions that combine exclusive research on the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and insights regarding its involvement in chronic pain treatment. The company develops, manufactures and distributes the ANSiscope®, which provide the highest fidelity representations of the ANS available, and Primary Relief™, a percutaneous nerve stimulator, to treat chronic pain without narcotics.

