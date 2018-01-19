Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Politics > Obama > U.S. health agency to issue religious objection regulations
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

U.S. health agency to issue religious objection regulations

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, January 19th, 2018

 

U.S. health agency to issue religious objection regulations

 

(Reuters) – U.S. health officials on Friday said they were revoking legal guidance issued by the Obama Administration that had sought to discourage states from trying to defund organizations that provide abortion services, such as Planned Parenthood.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials also said the department is issuing new regulations aimed at protecting healthcare workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

The regulations protect the rights of healthcare workers from providing abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization, the officials said during a media call with reporters.

 

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-religion/u-s-health-agency-to-issue-religious-objection-regulations-idUSKBN1F820T

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2017 Focus: Ad Agency Roundtable and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation