A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will take up bipartisan legislation next week to spur generic drug development, the committee’s chairman Representative Greg Walden said on Thursday.
“Specifically the bill will require FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to prioritize, expedite and review generic applications of drug products that are currently in shortage, or where there are few manufacturers on the market,” Walden said at a health subcommittee hearing.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-genericdrugs-idUSKBN15H21B
