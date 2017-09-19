U.S. Senate’s McConnell urges quick action on Obamacare repeal bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday urged quick action on a recently introduced bill to repeal Obamacare and said it had a lot of support.
The legislation by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy is “an intriguing idea and one that has a great deal of support,” McConnell, a Republican, told the Senate. Lawmakers should act, because we know that “our opportunity to do so may well pass us by if we don’t act soon,” he said.
The bill would replace Obamacare with a system that would give states money in block grants to run their own healthcare programs.
