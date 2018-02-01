SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W2O, a network of innovative analytics-driven, digital-first marketing and communications firms, announced today the appointment of Rita Glaze as Practice Leader of Value, Pricing and Market Access to strengthen its healthcare commercialization offering.

Glaze will work closely with Brian Reid, who founded the practice in 2016 and launched its Value Report, to build a multi-dimensional team to help clients with pricing and reimbursement strategy and communications.

“The biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, partnering closely with global healthcare providers, are now delivering advances and outcomes in healthcare unimaginable even a decade ago with breakthroughs in cell, gene and regenerative therapies and immunotherapy. However, those benefits are often lost in the confusion about how we value and pay for innovation,” said Emily Poe, W2O’s Global Practice Leader of Integrated Healthcare Communications. “This offering will build on unrivaled industry knowledge and analytical tools to offer clients the most direct and effective way to align their commercial strategy and communications approach to the current realities of the healthcare landscape, which is being democratized, reshaped and influenced by so many more stakeholders than ever before in the digital and social media age.”

The Value, Pricing and Market Access practice offers an integrated suite of services, including:

Consulting services focused on defining commercial and reimbursement dynamics

Stakeholder analytics, including specialty products designed for policymakers, physicians and payers designed to assess sentiment

Market access and value training for functional leaders/teams

Cross-functional value narrative workshops

Content development and editorial services

Campaign and stakeholder engagement programming

Payer/employer advisory and engagement activities

Consulting services for risk frameworks and health technology assessments, including the NICE and ICER processes

Media and presentation coaching for C-Suite executives

PESO (paid, earned, shared, owned) media engagement

Glaze is a seasoned biopharmaceutical and life sciences executive who brings 25 years of experience in marketing, managed markets, pricing strategy and communications. She has held senior positions with leading organizations including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Allscripts, Discovery International and Searle/Pharmacia. She joined W2O from Edelman, where she led the design and implementation of its U.S. Market Access communications offering. Glaze and her team worked with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies to optimize their positions around pricing, access, value and affordability.

“I am thrilled to have joined W2O and look forward to working with Brian and the team to build this practice,” said Glaze. “We have the opportunity, through an analytics-driven approach, to work closely with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to align commercial objectives with the pricing and value realities within their markets.”

View the first episode of W2O’s “Redeeming Value” podcast, hosted by Reid and Glaze, who discuss value and access, and health care economics.

About W2O

Founded and led by CEO Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is an independent network of complementary analytics and insights-driven, digital marketing and communications firms focused on integrated business solutions for the world’s leading brands and organizations in healthcare and other industries. The firm employs nearly 700 people in a dozen offices across the United States and in Europe. W2O incorporates Insight Integration, a strategic approach based on unearthing transformative insights from data/analytics and integrating them — across all marcom disciplines – to arrive at a precise solution for clients’ business needs. The goal is to create an Unfair Advantage for clients who face dramatic challenges in a shifting environment by following the right data to get to the right solution. The right data clarifies the audience, what matters to them, and where the client’s brand fits in their lives. W2O employs proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies and engagement to deliver the right solution and sustained business results.

W2O’s network includes W2O wcg, W2O twist, W2O pure, W2O marketeching and W2O sentient. For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com.

