Opioid addiction has reached epidemic proportions in the United States. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 78 Americans die daily from opioid overdoses.

Several drug companies that manufacture opioid drugs to combat chronic pain have been under fire for commercial practices that critics maintain have helped exacerbate the opioid problem in America. Several former employees of Arizona-based Insys (INSY) are facing charges they falsified data in order to sell more of its painkiller, Subsys, a drug containing the addictive fentanyl. The Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation reported the FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System lists 203 deaths where medical providers fingered Subsys as the probable candidate for triggering an adverse reaction.

In September 2016, Stat News produced a shocking expose on sales associates working with Abbott Laboratories (ABT) may have played a key role in the opioid epidemic in America due to the “aggressive tactics” reps used when it marketed Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin from 1996 to 2002. Stat said Abbott “heavily incentivized” its sales team with luxury vacations and cash bonuses of up to $20,000 to push OxyContin—a drug that has become one of the most abused pain treatments in the United States.