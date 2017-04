Marino serves a district that has been hard-hit by the opioid epidemic,reported and was the author of a controversial law that increases collaboration between theand prescription drug providers. What makes the bill controversial is critics have argued the bill, called the “Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act of 2015” and signed into law last year by former, inhibits the ability of the DEA to go after corporate drug distributors who have benefitted from opioid drugs. Critics said the law requires the DEA to go through a new process before it can shut down offenders’ distribution pipelines that contributed to the illegal sale of prescription opioids by providing a 30-day window to correct violations. At the time the bill was signed into law, Marino said prescription drug abuse was a serious epidemic in the United States and he looked forward to the way the law will help fight that abuse.

Marino has not yet resigned his seat in the House of Representatives, but Stat said he is reportedly filling out the paperwork to step down and take on the position within the Trump administration. Earlier this year Trump tapped Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey to helm a federal commission to combat opioid abuse. CBS reported that the Office of National Drug Control Policy will provide the administrative support for the commission