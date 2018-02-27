Webinar to Reveal Data Supporting the Use of MuScreen™ for Preclinical Immunotherapeutic Development

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announced that Dr. Henry Li, a respected expert in preclinical pharmacology, will present a webinar showing data derived from CrownBio’s large-scale immunotherapy screening platform, MuScreen™. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 11am EST (5pm CEST).

CrownBio recently completed a comprehensive immunoprofiling study to fast-track the in vivo screening of a panel of 12 commonly used syngeneic models against PD-1/PD-L1 blockade. The analysis of this large study, using both efficacy and immunophenotyping (by flow cytometry on tumor infiltrating immune cells), was conducted for both baseline and pharmacodynamic readouts. The results help address numerous scientific/technical challenges, including a multitude of characteristics for individual syngeneic models and the variations associated with studies using syngeneic models. Attendees will discover how to design and utilize a large-scale, staggered syngeneic platform to address key immuno-oncology questions, improve efficiency and reproducibility of immunotherapy development, all while reducing costs.

“CrownBio strives to provide scientists with predictive solutions that surpass traditional approaches and provide decision making during drug development,” said Dr. Henry Li, CrownBio’s Sr. Vice President of Scientific Research and Innovation. “I am looking forward to presenting conclusive data that shows the utility of our MuScreen platform to accelerate development of immunotherapeutic agents efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Learn more about CrownBio’s large-scale immunotherapy screening platform and sign up to attend the webinar here.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

Media Enquiries:

Jody Barbeau

Crown Bioscience Inc.

marketing@crownbio.com

GlobeNewswire source:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/27/1395923/0/en/Webinar-to-Reveal-Data-Supporting-the-Use-of-MuScreen-for-Preclinical-Immunotherapeutic-Development.html