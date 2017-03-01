Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,766 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,400 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,700 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
North Carolina has more than 650 life sciences companies within its borders, which provide an average salary of $78,000 and directly employ approximately 63,000 people. The number of people directly employed by life science companies has grown over the past six years from 2010 employment of 56,842, according to the report.
Part of that growth is driven by the number of research universities in the state, including Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and Wake Forest University. N.C. Secretary of Commerce Anthony Copeland praised the university system for its impact on the state’s growing life sciences industry.
“North Carolina is one of the best places in the world for life sciences and a rich place to invest because of our universities and our talent,” Copeland told a biotech conference, according to WRAL. “It’s one of the few states where a product can go from lab to manufacturing. Time and again, people find inspiration in NC.
Life science that call North Carolina home include Veloxis, Patheon (PTHN), Rho, Mayne Pharma (MYX), Cempra (CEMP), INC Research and more. Plenty of large pharmaceutical companies also maintain presences in the state including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer (PFE), Biogen (BIIB) and Bayer (BAYZF).
While many of the companies make their homes in the vaunted Research Triangle Park, the life sciences industry is scattered across North Carolina, which indicated how broad of an impact the industry makes on the Tar Heel state.
“These broad impacts are extending across and throughout the state, reflecting the diverse nature of North Carolina’s industry and revealing one of the core value propositions for life sciences economic development—local areas, both urban and rural, can develop a comparative advantage in an industry niche,” the Biotech Center said in its report.
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!