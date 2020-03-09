10 Drugs Expected to Enter the Market in 2020 Could be Blockbusters, Analysis Says

10 Drugs Expected to Enter the Market This Year Could be Blockbusters, Analysis Says

Over the next six years, 10 drugs that are in the pre-registration phase and expected to launch this year are projected to reach blockbuster status.

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, pegged the 10 drugs to hit sales of $1 billion and more per year. The bulk of the treatments that are coming to market are in oncology and disorders of the central nervous system. While most of the medications are considered innovator drugs, that is the first drugs of its kind with a specific active ingredient, at least one is a biosimilar.

The drug expected to have the biggest sales number is Amgen and Allergan’s biosimilar candidate to Roche’s Rituxan (rituximab). According to GlobalData, the biosimilar, ABP 798, is projected to generate $4 billion in revenue by 2025. Roche’s Rituxan, which is sold under the brand name MabThera in Europe, has been approved to treat non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) & microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and pemphigus vulgaris (PV). It brought in more than $9 billion in 2018. In December 2019, Allergan and Amgen submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its biosimilar. Clinical trials confirmed no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 798 and Rituxan, the companies said when they submitted the BLA.

Valentina Gburcik, senior director of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases and Gender Health and Digital at GlobalData said the competitive pricing of the biosimilar drug will “help its wider use, and the drug will steal a significant proportion of patient share from the mega-blockbuster Rituxan.”

ABP 798 is projected to generate the most revenue out of these 10 drugs. The remaining blockbusters GlobalData predict will become blockbusters are projected to bring in between $1 billion and $2 billion over the next six years.