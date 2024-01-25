10 trends shaping the future of market access marketing

By Entrée Health

As marketers settle into 2024, it is essential to look ahead to the industry headwinds and tailwinds that may influence how success is realized in the market access space — in other words, how well patients are able to access their prescribed medications. In the future, everything from payer and HCP communications to regulatory compliance may require new strategies and approaches from market access marketing teams.

The 10 trends in this article highlight how pharma companies can communicate effectively in today’s evolving marketplace and why it is the right time to embrace our humanity when engaging various stakeholders along the product, patient, and reimbursement/coverage journeys. Experts combine their real-world experience with insights from across the industry to help market access marketers effectively drive utilization and inspire coverage.

Market access communications aren’t just for payers anymore; value messages must be meaningful and digestible for each type of formulary decision-maker (FDM). Connie Karambelas, SVP, Group Creative Director

FDMs are complex – their unique wants and needs go far beyond what they share during in-depth interviews and account manager conversations. Just like consumers and HCPs, payers, IDNs, and employers want to hear information that is particularly relevant to them. The tired “align the clinical with the brand team’s core visual aid” approach is on its way out; providing a dynamic story and experience driven by the behavior and preferences of each FDM stakeholder is definitely in.

We know FDMs are not one-size-fits-all. Value messages must resonate with everyone from employers who want to know more about indirect costs, quality of life gains, and how to navigate being self-insured to actuaries at big national payers who don’t want to use your formula for cost-effectiveness but maybe want to poke around your model to the pharmacy director turned P&T committee non-voting member at a Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization (MBHO) who needs to figure out how to ensure they have the right products for their unique population. 2024 is the right time for pharma to focus on who FDMs are so that they can tell a value story that catches FDM customers’ attention and provides the right type of information to empower them to champion products.

Pharma will turn to data to solve their pull-through problem. Lane Maloney, SVP, Client Service Director

Most market access teams at pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers have the same problem: evidence of clinical effectiveness isn’t always enough to affect prescribing behavior, often due to – accurate or misperceived – access and affordability concerns. The inability to “pull through” a prescription, despite healthcare provider (HCP) field team engagement and educational efforts, stubbornly remains a top manufacturer concern.

However, teaming market access data with advanced analytics guided by deep market access knowledge is proving to be effective in alleviating HCP confusion and inspiring prescribing confidence in ways that are flipping pull-through from a problem to a differentiator. As more manufacturers leverage their data in smart ways and build tools that are integrated with core field team systems, we will see an increase in user-friendly, custom communications that address HCP coverage concerns and drive market share. That ultimately leads to something we can all get behind: more positive patient and prescriber experiences and better access.

Innovative and inclusive design that resonates with a broader range of patient communities will become a must-have in market access marketing. Ricardo Paredes, SVP, Associate Creative Director

With an increased focus on diversity and equity in market access, fusing effective visual design with creative contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences has become not just a choice but a necessity. Visual design transcends linguistic and cultural barriers, serving as an ideal medium for conveying intricate information. When used effectively, it converts data and content into accessible and engaging visuals, ensuring comprehensibility for a broader range of people. This is particularly vital in the healthcare sector, where patients from diverse backgrounds require assistance in navigating complex medical information and services.

Creative professionals of diverse backgrounds and from different walks of life enrich the design process by providing valuable insights and uncovering subtle cultural sensitivities and accessibility requirements relative to targeted communities that might otherwise be overlooked. These insights will continue to prove invaluable when striving for equitable access, and we anticipate greater emphasis on inclusive design that represents both payer and patient populations.

Value messages will consolidate, converge, and streamline alongside their elevation in importance. Jason Dineen, EVP, Director of Narrative Strategy

With due respect to our cousins in other business channels, market access has become the engine room of healthcare. Likewise, market access marketing—the marriage of numbers and narrative to determine value—mirrors the state of the healthcare market. And the nature of that discourse is more diffracted than ever. We often see teams working in silos, each citing a multitude of sources or a cacophony of conversations trying to define value from many different angles.

Today and in the future, all stakeholders in the patient journey must think about value because no one wins when coverage and reimbursement barriers keep prescriptions from being filled. Collaborative communications approaches will streamline marketplace noise into more focused, stronger value signals. We’ve already seen examples in the Cell and Gene Therapy space, where coordination of care is preceded by alignment of value messaging across multiple customer bases.

Patient services and compliance teams must work hand-in-hand on pharmaceutical patient support hubs to minimize risk while maximizing effectiveness. Diana Maldonado, SVP, Client Service Director

Pharmaceutical patient support hubs are ubiquitous in our healthcare marketplace and remain instrumental in providing access and educational support to patients and HCPs. However, today’s market access teams must balance hub benefits with various legal issues specific to the services provided, including the Anti-Kickback Statute, False Claims Act, HIPAA, and others. Enforcement of hub regulations is expected to increase after a pandemic-induced delay, driving increased demand for alignment between compliance and patient services teams.

Certain approaches — such as implementing data sharing restrictions, confirming vendor-provided services are contracted at Fair Market Value, and ensuring hub communications discuss only appropriate uses of hub services — can be adopted to limit risk while keeping patient benefits intact. Now is not the time to circumvent the rules; manufacturers should seek the right balance of effectiveness and compliance by incorporating cross-functional collaboration and third-party guidance in hub design and communication strategies.

Many pharma companies will name health equity as a core strategic objective in 2024, recognizing both social and commercial ROI. Veronica Warman, SVP, Group Creative Director

Health equity as a business goal is a powerful and compelling movement among pharmaceutical manufacturers. It is an impassioned pursuit to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has equal access to achieve optimal health. This righteous concept often considered the responsibility of governments, providers, and payers, has found a profound ally in pharmaceutical companies, as they uniquely bridge the gap in medical access and outcomes.

Because manufacturers are now investing in innovative technologies that hold the potential to revolutionize health equity, such as data analytics that can uncover deep insights into the stark realities of health disparities and the barriers that prevent equitable care, the path towards better disease management and improved outcomes for specific patient groups has been illuminated. This year, we will see the integration of health equity into the fabric of commercialization become the norm, as it delivers profound value to the pharmaceutical industry via better patient outcomes and larger market shares.

Manufacturers will optimize market access marketing budgets with enhanced non-personal promotion (NPP) tactics for payers. Lauren Elliott, SVP, Director of Client Services

In 2024 and beyond, meeting payer decision-makers where they are will be where it’s at. We’re all looking for real-time, intelligent information about the healthcare industry and innovations; payer decision-makers are no different, and they are taking control of how and when they access and consume this information. Many now prefer to seek out information sources they can review in their own time and on their own electronic devices rather than meet and engage with manufacturer representatives live.

By strategically targeting communications, manufacturers can get even more thoughtful about reaching decision-makers on these platforms. Knowing who to reach and, specifically, where marketing budgets will stretch further in terms of impact. Targeted email engagement, leveraging industry association partnerships for content delivery to established membership contacts, and social media platforms, like LinkedIn, that can utilize targeted distribution lists by title, organization type, and specific role are elevating NPP. These are key to capturing the attention of those hard-to-see customers that drive impact by providing patients with access to the medication they need.

When assessing the value of treatment in rare disease and oncology, being human will matter more than ever. Elisa Remoundos, SVP, Group Creative Director

The inclusion of quality of life (QoL) data in traditional payer value propositions used to be completely unheard of in the United States, but today, during a time when more and more drugs are entering the market for rare diseases and difficult-to-treat cancers, we’re seeing the elevation of QoL factors and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) in value considerations. That opens the door to emphasizing humanity and elevating additional data points, like patient-reported outcomes, to play influential roles in assessing coverage for these high-price yet highly needed treatments. As the value of treatment evolves and encapsulates more of a human touch, more creative strategists and storytellers are needed to capture the attention of payers and affect behaviors.

Adoption of generative AI in healthcare and market access will continue to expand…but at the pharmaceutical industry’s tried-and-true cautious pace. Jessica Pugliese, SVP, Customer Experience and Product Innovation

Throughout my pharmaceutical market access career, I’m unsure that anything has created as much of a buzz in the marketplace as artificial intelligence (AI). Knowing what’s real and what to ignore is tough, but I think it’s smart for market access teams to be cautiously enthusiastic about generative AI’s potential. Where traditional AI can analyze data and tell you what it sees, generative AI can use that same data to create something entirely new through learning patterns. At its core, AI organizes unstructured data—contracts, customer feedback, policies, utilization data, trends, etc.— in ways that non-data professionals can understand and use. AI has significant potential in our space because there is so much information and data in market access.

When advising our clients on using AI, I focus on baby steps —exploring new uses, planning test cases to enhance existing work, or piloting programs to uncover things previously unknown. We are also collaborating with our colleagues in larger markets, such as the HCP marketing space, to see where they’re realizing early success that we can build upon. It’s promising when we see valuable case studies in healthcare using generative AI for early detection methods of diseases, such as skin cancer. When we explore beyond healthcare, we see major consumer brands making substantial strides in integrating AI-based tools for both employees and customers. In the ever-evolving market access landscape, embracing the potential of AI is not just a passing trend; it stands as a strategic imperative ready to reshape our approach, redefine our analysis methods, and leverage the expansive sea of data within our industry.

Rigor in operational process will be essential to ensure quality remains high and innovation is fostered as pharma companies look to control more of their spend. Mecca Scott, SVP, Director of Business Operations

In the market access space, we’re optimizing our delivery model to include restructuring teams and process for increased efficiency. That means that teams like ours must do more meaningful work with less and ensure we get it – concepts, design, delivery – right the first time. Since the pandemic, marketers are looking to take more control of their market access dollars, increase the quality of work, ensure accuracy in targeting the right customer, and embark on innovative digital solutions that broaden their footprint with formulary decision-makers to ensure patients get access to the healthcare they need. We know our clients, market access marketers, have their eyes on innovation, and the market is ripe for it. However, making room for that innovation will depend on consistent, reliable processes that provide a solid foundation for balancing budget limitations and creative exploration.