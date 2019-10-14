If there was one song that could be the pharma industry’s anthem during 2018-2019, it would be the David Bowie/Freddie Mercury hit “Under Pressure.” With the Trump administration’s and Congress’ efforts to reign in drug prices, pharma executives have a lot to keep them up at night.

But some significant mergers – proposed or completed – have additionally marked 2018 and 2019, set to make big companies even bigger. AbbVie is acquiring Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb is buying Celgene, and in 2018 Takeda agreed to pick up Shire, with that transaction completed in January 2019. The industry is also in an R&D upswing as revived pipelines are yielding their treasures.

Fifty-nine new medicines were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during 2018, breaking the regulatory agency’s old record of 53 in 1996. Of the 59 novel drugs and biologics approved in 2018, 34 (58 percent) were orphan drugs and 19 (32 percent) represented first-in-class therapies.

Among the 34 novel approvals to help patients with rare diseases, FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved Crysvita, the first drug to treat patients with a rare, inherited form of rickets; Galafold, the first orally administered drug to treat Fabry disease; and Palynziq, a new drug to treat patients with phenylketonuria.

Other new approved products included TPOXX, the first product ever to treat smallpox; Trogarzo, a medicine to treat patients with HIV-1 infection who have failed other therapy; and Arikayce, a new formulation of an antibiotic to treat certain patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease. Arikayce is the first antibacterial drug product approved under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) pathway. LPAD was created to streamline the development and approval of antibacterial drugs to treat serious or life-threatening infections in a limited population of patients with unmet need.

The question of price

Even as the industry reveled in its U.S. regulatory success, it was gathering forces to ward off attack from the executive and legislative branches, a battle that is ongoing in 2019.

PhRMA, the industry’s U.S. trade organization, in October 2018 tried to head off mandates by revising its “Guiding Principles on Direct to Consumer Advertisements about Prescription Medicines.”

The revised principles – which could be adopted by PhRMA member companies on a voluntary basis – became effective in April 2019 and included a new guiding principle stating that “[a]ll DTC television advertising that identifies a prescription medicine by name should include direction as to where patients can find information about the cost of the medicine, such as a company-developed website, including the list price and average, estimated or typical patient out-of-pocket costs, or other context about the potential cost of the medicine.”

Lilly became the first PhRMA company to use the revised principles. In January 2019, the company launched a website in conjunction with its ad for the diabetes drug Trulicity. The TV spots contain information at the end with a website address that has price referencing information.

In February 2019, Johnson & Johnson also said the company would disclose list drug prices in TV ads, beginning by the end of March with the blood thinner Xarelto. Commercials were to include the medicine’s list price as well as potential out-of-pocket costs for patients.

In November 2018, the House flipped to a Democratic majority in the midterms. In January, after newly elected Democrats took over the House, the House Oversight Committee – led by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. – announced an investigation into 12 pharma companies’ drug-pricing methods.

“For years, drug companies have been aggressively increasing prices on existing drugs and setting higher launch prices for new drugs while recording windfall profits,” Cummings said in a statement. “The goals of this investigation are to determine why drug companies are increasing prices so dramatically, how drug companies are using the proceeds, and what steps can be taken to reduce prescription drug prices.”

Though ideologically opposed on most matters, the drug pricing debate brings Republicans and Democrats together. In late January, the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Finance Committee – led by Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa – brought in pharma executives, patient advocates, and health experts to discuss the damaging effects of high insulin prices. While no one who testified was doubtful on the therapeutic value of insulin, there were a lot of questions from legislators about why insulin prices had gone up.

Following up on one of the president’s campaign promises to bring drug prices down, at the end of January, the Trump administration proposed new rules for Medicare Part D plans in an attempt to lower drug prices. The way the system works at present is that drug companies set a price for their products and then pharmacy benefit managers negotiate a discount in the form of a rebate, on behalf of insurance plans.

PBMs keep some of that money for themselves and the insurers use some of it to help lower premiums across the board. However, the Trump administration proposal would ban those rebates in Medicare plans and force PBMs to just accept a flat fee for their work. While Part D premiums would go up, Health and Human Services expects that senior patients will save more at the pharmacy counter.

“Part D plans have ways to avoid premium increases, including more use of generics, tougher negotiation, or lower overhead,” according to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, in February 1 remarks to the Bipartisan Policy Center. “We believe Part D plans will use these tools to keep premiums steady, because they already compete incredibly aggressively on premiums. That part of our system works relatively well. The biggest problem, the pain point, is patients’ out-of-pocket spending at the pharmacy.”

While the proposal would only apply to Medicare plans, Azar seemingly doubled down on it, in his remarks to the Bipartisan Policy Center, when he called on Congress to end rebate practices all across the market.

“Congress has an opportunity to follow through on their calls for transparency, too, by passing our proposal into law immediately and extending it into the commercial drug market,” he said.

Despite the industry’s attempt to head off any DTC mandates, in May, Azar announced a final rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that will require direct-to-consumer television advertisements for prescription pharmaceuticals covered by Medicare or Medicaid to include the list price – the Wholesale Acquisition Cost – if that price is equal to or greater than $35 for a month’s supply or the usual course of therapy. “Requiring the inclusion of drugs’ list prices in TV ads is the single most significant step any administration has taken toward a simple commitment: American patients deserve to know the prices of the healthcare they receive,” Azar says. “Patients who are struggling with high drug costs are in that position because of the high list prices that drug companies set. Making those prices more transparent is a significant step in President Trump’s efforts to reform our prescription drug markets and put patients in charge of their own healthcare.”

In July, the administration’s attempt to mandate that manufacturers need to include drug prices in DTC ads was shot down in a federal court. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington sided with drugmakers Merck & Co., Amgen , and Lilly by halting HHS rule from taking effect.

Mehta in his ruling set aside the entire rule as invalid, saying HHS lacked authority from the U.S. Congress to compel drug manufacturers to disclose list prices.

While the ruling was shot down, the industry is not out of the woods yet. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September unveiled her proposal to reduce drug prices by giving the federal government the ability to negotiate and cap prices on hundreds of medicines.

Pelosi’s proposal would empower the Health & Human Services secretary to negotiate annually for the best prices on at least 25 of the most costly brand-name drugs without generic or lower-priced alternatives and up to 250 medications, including insulin. The plan would impact drug prices not just for Medicare enrollees, but for all Americans.

The plan also calls for setting a maximum price on negotiated drugs of 1.2 times the average price in six developed countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom; penalties for drug makers who refuse to participate; forcing drug makers to pay rebates if they raise prices more than the inflation rate; implementing a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries in Medicare Part D drug plans; and reducing the amount the federal government pays in Part D and increasing the costs borne by insurers and drug manufacturers.

Because Senate Republicans like Grassley have long opposed the government negotiating prices for drugs, the proposal is not expected to go far. And with the House now focused on an investigation of President Trump, with the aim of impeaching him, all conversations of drug pricing have been pushed to the sidelines – for now.

Completed and proposed mergers

The $62.2 billion acquisition of Shire by Takeda propelled the Japanese company into the top 10 worldwide, making it the first pharmaceutical company from Japan to be in that ranking.

Takeda proposed the acquisition in March 2018, then made five bids for Shire. The final one was for $66.22 per share, made up of $30.33 per share in cash and 0.839 shares of Takeda stock. The deal, which also includes Shire’s debt of about $30 billion, was completed in January 2019.

According to management, Takeda now has an attractive, expanded geographic footprint and leading position in Japan and the United States, allowing the company to bring its highly innovative medicines to 80 countries/regions with dedicated employees worldwide.

The combined annual revenue of the company, exceeding $30 billion, is mainly derived from the key business areas of Oncology, GI, Neuroscience, Rare Diseases and Plasma-Derived Therapies.

“We are delighted that the acquisition was approved by an overwhelming majority of our shareholders at Takeda’s extraordinary general meeting on December 5th, 2018. We are also pleased to have completed the acquisition several months earlier than expected, which was enabled through the hard work of our respective organizations and the smooth receipt of regulatory clearances,” said Christophe Weber, president and CEO of Takeda. “We appreciate the support of our employees, partners and shareholders throughout the process. This marks a significant moment in Takeda’s history and is an exciting step forward as we accelerate our transformation journey to deliver highly innovative medicines to patients around the world with expanded scale and geographical footprint.”

Takeda continues to integrate the elements of Shire into itself. “The Operating Model we established in September last year has set a clear framework for our integration plans, and we have a highly skilled and dedicated integration team leading the process,” Weber says.

Just as Takeda acquired Shire, the news was overshadowed by Bristol-Myers Squibb’s announcement that it was planning to acquire Celgene.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will acquire Celgene in a cash and stock transaction with an equity value of about $74 billion. According to executives, the transaction will create a leading focused specialty biopharma company well-positioned to address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities.

“With complementary areas of focus, the combined company will operate with global reach and scale, maintaining the speed and agility that is core to each company’s strategic approach,” company management says.

“Together with Celgene, we are creating an innovative biopharma leader, with leading franchises and a deep and broad pipeline that will drive sustainable growth and deliver new options for patients across a range of serious diseases,” says Giovanni Caforio, M.D., chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb. “As a combined entity, we will enhance our leadership positions across our portfolio, including in cancer and immunology and inflammation. We will also benefit from an expanded early- and late-stage pipeline that includes six expected near-term product launches. Together, our pipeline holds significant promise for patients, allowing us to accelerate new options through a broader range of cutting-edge technologies and discovery platforms.

“We are impressed by what Celgene has accomplished for patients, and we look forward to welcoming Celgene employees to Bristol-Myers Squibb. Our new company will continue the strong patient focus that is core to both companies’ missions, creating a shared organization with a goal of discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases. We are confident we will drive value for shareholders and create opportunities for employees.”

The combined company will have nine products with more than $1 billion in annual sales and significant potential for growth in the core disease areas of oncology, immunology and inflammation, and cardiovascular disease, executives say. Near-term launch opportunities represent greater than $15 billion in revenue potential, and the combined company will have six expected near-term product launches.

In June 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb executives announced there would be a delay in the merger due to concerns expressed by the Federal Trade Commission. According to management, to allow the transaction to close on a timely basis, Bristol-Myers Squibb is divesting the psoriasis drug Otezla (apremilast) to Amgen in a $13.4 billion transaction.

The divestiture requires that Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into a consent decree with the FTC, and once the FTC accepts the consent order and the other customary closing conditions are satisfied, Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to close the Celgene transaction at the earliest possible date. Management is anticipating a completed deal at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

“The proceeds of the Otezla sale will allow Bristol-Myers Squibb to accelerate its post-closing deleveraging plans,” executives say.

As Bristol-Myers Squibb was disclosing merger delays, AbbVie announced plans to buy Allergan for about $63 billion. According to executives, the combined company will consist of several franchises with leadership positions across immunology, hematologic oncology, medical aesthetics, neuroscience, women’s health, eye care, and virology. Management says AbbVie’s enhanced growth platform is expected to increase at a high-single digit annual growth rate well into the next decade, from more than $30 billion in 2020.

The combined companies generated $19 billion in operational cash flow in 2018, according to management, and the transaction is expected to be 10 percent accretive to adjusted earnings per share over the first full year following its close, with peak accretion of greater than 20 percent.

In September 2019, FTC asked AbbVie and Allergan for more info in relation to the proposed merger. Executives from both companies say they still expected the transaction to be done in early 2020.

Concerns about the merger were raised to the FTC in a letter led by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“This industry consolidation is occurring against a backdrop of ever-rising prescription drug spending and reports that one in four people taking prescription drugs have difficulty affording their medication,” the letter says. “It is more important than ever that the FTC take appropriate action to protect consumers from acquisitions that may threaten competition in drug markets, raise drug prices, or reduce patient access to essential medications.”