2020 HBA Annual Conference Recap

HBA’s Annual Conference Amplifies Industry Voice, Vision and Attendance

By Nancy White [email protected]

After capturing record-breaking attendance at its spring Illuminate event, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) brought together – virtually – the biggest Annual Conference crowd in the group’s history with more than 1,600 attendees from 15 countries representing 250 healthcare and life science companies.

Taking place on a virtual platform, the three-day event featured conference programming typically associated with the traditional in-person events including breakout sessions, keynote presentations and networking opportunities. However the HBA integrated unique opportunities to boost attendee engagement and experience the conference theme Amplify Your Leadership Voice and Vision with discussions via Zoom Rooms, networking socials, and even a virtual 5K, daily yoga session and selfie station.

Attendees shared rave reviews about the speakers and enriching program content via live chat rooms running alongside the more than 20 breakout sessions designed around the three Career, Industry, and Leadership tracks. Opening keynote

author Minda Harts, recently named a LinkedIn Top Voices of Equity in the Workplace, lit up the chat room with praise for her frank and insightful perspective on the inequities and unique challenges facing women particularly women of color.

The conference additionally convened an industry CEO panel featuring Lundbeck’s Deborah Dunsire, Melinta Therapeutics’ Christine Miller and Advanced Group’s Leo Sheridan. Moderated by Otsuka’s Angela Mahoney, the trio of industry visionaries shared a forward-thinking approach on how to lead innovatively during these unprecedented times.



A traditional highlight of the HBA conference is the presentation of the annual ACE Awards that recognize initiatives driving impactful change and progress for women in the industry. BD, GSK, Surgical Care Affiliates and Walgreens Boots Alliance were honored and the virtual “ballroom” opened up the doors for a first-time Q&A session with attendees and program champions who shared details about their inspiring programs.

Conference participants welcomed the dynamic Simon T. Bailey during the closing keynote who delivered an exuberant presentation. The renowned business coach, speaker, and author imparted actionable leadership and motivational advice that charged up the virtual crowd who amplified their voices with resounding gratitude to Bailey and the HBA for a one-of-a-kind event.

The HBA is providing access to the 80-plus hours of conference content for the next six months, free for attendees. Content will also be available for purchase.

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (hbanet.org) purpose is to further the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. #HBAimpact #genderparity

As a global nonprofit, the HBA comprises individuals and organizations from across the healthcare industry committed to:

• achieving gender parity in leadership positions

• facilitating career and business connections

• providing effective practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of their female talent

The HBA accomplishes the organization’s mission through strong business network, education, an active and engaged community and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies advancing gender parity in the workplace.