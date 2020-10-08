2020 HBA Annual Conference

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s 2020 Annual Conference will be held virtually on November 17-19.

By Phil George [email protected]

As the events of the year have unfolded and the cusp of this new decade takes shape, we now know that 2020 is a landmark year. The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association annual conference will convene virtually this year on 17–19 November with a program that will invigorate and inspire attendees experiential opportunities to:

• Hear from industry changemakers who have leveraged the power of vision to drive innovation

• Be energized to lead with the power of your presence, lifting your voice to create significant change

• Enrich your network by (re)connecting with peers and industry leaders

• Find your center and propel yourself forward into the new decade

• Celebrate the wins of the last decade while setting yourself up for success in the decade to come

Attendees will return from this event empowered to apply practical knowledge to drive business initiatives. Expect newly-acquired expertise and enthusiasm through keynote presentations including:

Shift Your Brilliance: Lead Differently, featuring Simon T. Bailey

A breakthrough strategist, recently named as one of the Top 25 People Who’ll Help Change Your Life, Simon will share just-in-time insights for leaders of teams and influencers who lead without a title. Attendees will experience a robust dialogue including: mental agility practices just for leaders, best practices for leading remote teams and tips to process ambiguity quicker and execute better.

A Conversation with Minda Harts

A self-described career revolutionary, best-selling author of The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure A Seat at the Table Minda Harts will dive deep into the inequities and unique challenges women of color face in their professional careers and how white women can move from ally to accomplice. Minda has been featured at TEDxHarlem and on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Fast Company, The Guardian and Time Magazine.

Attendees will also get to enjoy:

Breakout Sessions

Set your team apart from your competitors by broadening your employees’ professional worldview with 20 unique breakout sessions. No more rushing between sessions or making split-second decisions. This year, attend some sessions live and enjoy six months of access to all session recordings later.

HBA HUB

Attendees can enjoy 24-hour access to educational appetizers. Enrich your brain, your body, your brand with bite-sized learning, must-have downloads and a sprinkle of fun.

The HBA is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 50 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 70,000 individuals and 155 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; knowledge sharing and access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and high-profile industry recognition of outstanding women and companies to promote visibility of their achievements.