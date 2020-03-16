Good afternoon to our sponsors, partners and audience and thank you to those who have reached out offering support as we head into some uncharted waters together.

The challenges presented by the spread of the Covid-19 virus and our shared responsibility of mitigating that to the best of our ability continues to impact our daily routines at levels few of us have experienced before. Needless to say, it is also impacting some of our celebrated traditions in the Healthcare Communications Industry.

As part of our efforts, the Med Ad News team recently reformatted our MedAdvocate Jury Dinner to be held virtually. At this time, it is evident that we’ll have to make adjustments to our April 16th Med Ad News Manny Awards Gala as well. While this is a tough decision on many levels, it is also one we are very comfortable with when viewed through the lens of our industry’s mission in health and wellness.

After careful consideration, Med Ad News would like to announce our rescheduled event for June 18th, 2020, at Pier Sixty, New York, NY . At the same time, we will be working on complementary opportunities for viewing and participating in the 2020 Manny Awards, and beyond, in order to adequately prepare for potential disruptions going forward while increasing accessibility to the event. Necessity is indeed the mother of invention, and there is excitement over some of the opportunities surfacing as a result.

First, our online voting will be extended to allow for additional review by our voting agency representatives. The 2nd level of MedAdvocate Jury review will be pushed back a bit to allow for additional evaluation by those participants. So what might this mean for the scheduled April Agency Profile issue that typically includes Manny Award honors? After careful consideration, we will be flipping our April and June issue content to remain aligned with the Manny Awards in 2020. The April issue of Med Ad News will now include features on Biotech, Payer Access, Rare Diseases, Customer/Patient Experience, DTC, and as you may have guessed, learnings and angles relating to the current Covid-19 crisis. We’ll also arrive at our Manny Award finalists and feature them in our April issue content ahead of the event. This will allow even greater exposure for groundbreaking industry work and exposure in our print edition of Med Ad News (as well as the digital edition AND PharmaLive.com) prior to our June Manny Awards ceremony.

Thank you to all our sponsors, partners and audience for your patience as we all do our part to weather this storm.

Warm regards,

Daniel S. Becker

Owner, Brand Director Med Ad News

