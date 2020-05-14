2020 Virtual Med Ad News Manny Awards #FamilyStyle

For many of us, we’re entering week 8 of Work From Home during the Covid-19 crisis. It’s been inspiring to see all those in the healthcare communications universe innovate and remain motivated to continue our critical work during these challenging times. It’s fair to say that now, more than ever, the role of effectively communicating the research, development, administration and efficacy of drug therapies is paramount to successfully navigating the world through this pandemic and beyond.

Working remotely offers some new challenges in addition to some welcomed opportunities. We find ourselves sharing workspace with some unexpected colleagues! Children, spouses, parents and even grandparents have become a fixture in our 9 to 5. Conducting business in a virtual world, alongside our new colleagues has become the norm for many of us in the industry, and we at Med Ad News say “Celebrate it!”

We invite all families to join us virtually, for our June 18th Med Ad News Manny Awards #FamilyStyle! This year’s Manny Awards program will be designed to entertain, engage and educate our growing healthcare communications family. Set your calendars and make a night of it for the entire family to get dressed up for a virtual Black Tie event!

We’ll have giveaways and surprises throughout the evening in a never-before event designed to embrace an expanding audience of industry, family and beyond.

For more than three decades, the Manny Awards have honored the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry.

McCann Health Global CEO John Cahill is being recognized as the 2020 Industry Person of the Year. Under John’s leadership, McCann Health has become the world’s largest professional and consumer health communications network.

Other accolades that will be acknowledged throughout the evening: Agency of the Year across three categories, Network of the Year, Agency on the Rise, Marketer on the Rise, Heart Award, Vision Award, Diversity & Inclusion Champion, Most Admired Agency, Best Launch Campaign, and 17 creative excellence awards.

