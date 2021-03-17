2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Eric Delnicki

SVP, Creative Director

Peregrine Market Access

Saratoga Springs, NY

Simply put, Eric Delnicki designs communications that get noticed and have impact. His facility for delivering complex information in accessible, understandable visible executions has driven his success in a wide range of communication fields, especially healthcare. He has developed materials for every phase of the product life-cycle, from pre-launch market conditioning and disease awareness through complete launch suites, label expansions, patient retention, and sales training. He’s worked in esoteric specialties such as HIV, oncology, infectious diseases, pain management, and neurology. His work has won regional, national, and international awards. His vast pharmaceutical industry experience encompasses high-science specialties with a focus in market access communications.

EXPERIENCE: Delnicki was with Syneos Health for more than 19 years, including 4 years on the leadership team of the Market Access consultancy. He has also worked in HCP and consumer advertising for a wide range of brands and disease states for patients, healthcare providers, and payers. Previously, he supervised catalog creation and national advertising campaigns for the Orvis Company, and worked at consumer and B2B agencies. Delnicki has extensive experience in the recruitment and management of a wide range of creative vendors, including photographers, freelance artists, and illustrators.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

