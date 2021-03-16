2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Felipe Munhoz

EVP, Group Creative Director

CDM New York

Felipe is a passionate EVP, Group Creative Director, with over 16 years of experience. He has developed campaigns for the most important clients in the world and being recognized with most of the awards, including Manny’s, Clio Health, Cannes, D&AD and One Show. In 2019 he was ranked by Luerzer’s Archive Magazine #1 Art Director in US.

With an under-graduation on Advertising and graduation on Strategic Design, he joined CDM in 2020, and since then he’s been responsible for raising the bar of the agency’s creative work, developing campaigns that combine a unique strategic approach with a stunning art direction.

Prior experience includes leading one of the creative teams in TBWA Brazil to get Kimberly Clark’s first Gold Lion in Cannes and creative director at Area 23, collecting dozens of awards. Through all his career, he had clients such Lilly, Bayer and GSK, combining experience in consumer, pharma and different medias (film, print, digital and activations).

Felipe is also passionate about photography. But over the last 3 years he has shooting the same thing over and over again: his 10-months old baby girl and 3-years-old boy.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

Register for the virtual 32nd Annual Manny Awards on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.