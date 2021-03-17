2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Gary Scheiner

Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director



CDM Princeton

Gary Scheiner has had a pretty fulfilling career so far. His first commercial ran during the Super Bowl. He launched several new car brands for GM, a wine brand for Kraft, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation hand-in-hand with Michael J. Fox. He’s worked with A-list celebrities, Grammy-winning musicians and Academy Award-winning directors. He even recorded a Beatles song in Abbey Road Studios, using the same Hammond B3 organ that Paul McCartney played on the original track. (That was cool!) But of all the amazing things he’s been a part of, he’s most excited about where he is right now­ – in healthcare, with all its innovation and game-changing, life-changing products and services.

For the better part of the past 30 years, Gary has had one foot in healthcare marketing and one foot in general advertising, and that dual perspective has kept his work fresh and unexpected. The proof is in the results. He built 3 successful consumer healthcare practices at 3 different non-healthcare agencies. His campaigns for Schering-Plough and Allergan both became cultural icons that lit up social media and late-night talk shows. In fact, Adweek listed his Viberzi campaign #26 on the top 50 most talked about campaigns of 2016. (It was the only healthcare campaign on the list.)

Gary’s work has been honored with hundreds of creative and effectiveness awards – everything from Cannes Lions to Clios, Kellys, ADDYs, Globals, MM&Ms, Manny’s, Globals, NY Festival (Best of Show), DMA ECHO Awards (Best of Show – twice), Webbys, OMMAs, and more. He regularly sits on many of the above award show juries. In 2018, Gary was inducted into the DTC Perspectives Hall of Fame for a career of creating differentiating, motivating consumer healthcare marketing.

Today, Gary calls CDM Princeton home, where as EVP, Executive Creative Director, he oversees the creative direction for the agency’s impressive portfolio of lifechanging brands. And he couldn’t be more excited.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

