2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Josh Eastman

Group Creative Director

Grey Group

16 years ago, Josh moved to NYC with no money, no contacts, and no idea what healthcare advertising was. With a little bit of hustle, A LOT of luck, and the remarkable patience of generous mentors, he started his journey into the world of HCPs, patients, and important safety information. Along the way Eastman has won a couple handfuls of industry awards, preached the power of balance and patience, and mastered the art of the mighty, magnanimous and mischievous serial comma.

