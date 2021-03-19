2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member: Laura Mizrahi 

Laura began her career in consumer advertising, working on everything from airlines to dish soap to diapers. She was first introduced to healthcare advertising at Grey, NY, and never looked back. During her 13 years at Grey, she successfully launched brands in Immunology, Diabetes and Oncology, among others. Laura is perhaps best known for her work on Cialis, which helped catapult a third-to-market product to #1. In her spare time, Laura exercises her right brain (while writing with her left hand) as an author of stories, screenplays and essays. She lives in Manhattan with her two daughters and a naughty cat named Alfalfa.

Laura is one of the few truly ambidextrous people in this industry. Yes, she can literally write, eat, play tennis, bat, and throw with both hands. But equally rare is her ability to create compelling campaigns that drive growth for both the HCP and DTC sides of our business. At FCB Health Laura leads teams focused on Women’s Health, Rare Disease, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Neurology and Dermatology. Prior to FCB, Laura led the Creative Department at the New York office of Razorfish Health. There, she spearheaded accounts in multiple categories such as Dermatology, Neurology, Anti-Viral and Rare Disease.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting is conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

