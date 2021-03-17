2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Michael Austin



EVP, Managing Director, Creative

Syneos Health Communications

Michael Austin knows that an advertising agency will save the world one day (soon). That’s because creativity is the only muscle that outmaneuvers the tyranny of the day. And doing that advances the way people experience the world. He has taken advantage of exercising creative license for 20 years as an award-winning creative writer/director and has now honed that muscle as a creative business leader. Today he works across Syneos Health Communications to embolden creative thinking and execution across advertising and PR.

As comfortable roaming around the clinical study report of a yet to launch molecule, as he is in executing a consumer website, as he is in strategizing around the c-suite table at a biotech company, Michael has earned the trust and friendship of his clients. He starts by trusting his own voice. A voice well-crafted by hard earned experience. He began his advertising career a century ago (in 1999) as an administrative assistant looking up medical references on the VIAGRA account.

Having joined the Syneos organization in 2015, Michael first led the creative department for PALIO, which in turn led to leading creative for the GSW NY and LA offices. The work he’s done throughout his career has garnered awards but those aren’t what he covets. He lives to give life to ideas. To birth them. To flight them. To encourage them.

Michael’s favorite question to would-be new clients is, “If you are smart enough to hire us, will you be brave enough to listen to us?”

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

