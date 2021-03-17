2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Mike Bonilla

Executive Creative Director

Klick Health

A seasoned Executive Creative Director with more than 16 years of experience in healthcare advertising, Mike has worked on everything from PSAs, to high science brands, to patient initiatives across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including mental health, women’s health, GI health, respiratory, neurology, and oncology.

His creative work has been published in industry shows, such as Cannes Lions, One Show, Med Ad News, MM&M, Graphis, The Creative Floor, IPA, and LIA. Michael has previously worked at McCann Health, GSW, and FCB, and led the vision for his creative teams across HCP, DTC, US and Global campaigns.

Continuously learning about new disease states and the unmet needs of both patients and HCPs keeps Mike on his toes. Over the last two years, Mike has led multiple campaign launches — from an HCP-focused unbranded campaign for eosiniphilic esophagitis, to a biologic launch for asthma, to a US and Global launch of an innovative migraine medicine, and a US launch of a rescue medication device for severe hypoglycemia.

Mike’s commitment to strong communication and craft has been recognized in the industry, having previously served on the MM&M jury as well as chairing the Pharma jury at the Global Awards.

Mike has also done many rewarding passion projects with clients, such as Movember, the National Organization for Women, and the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting is conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

Register for the virtual 32nd Annual Manny Awards on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.