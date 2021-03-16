2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Mike Brune

Executive Creative Director

Ogilvy Health

Current Position

Mike embraces his role as Creative Director bringing a focus that goes beyond his own personal standard for brand-building, to include fostering an environment that empowers others on the team to flourish. An inspired, “all-in” team is the best way to create work that excites clients while moving people to act and markets to shift. Achieving those objectives while building team camaraderie throughout the process are of equal importance to Mike.

Experience

Mike has helped lead the creative charge for a wide range of Ogilvy Health clients for 20+ years. His body of work includes numerous market-shaping campaigns, new product launches and revitalized branding for products ranging from oncology and hospital-based anti-infectives to skin care and mouth rinse. Throughout his nearly 25 years in pharmaceutical marketing, Mike’s passion for crystallizing a brand promise in a way that elicits behavior-changing responses has helped his clients build powerful, enduring brands.

About Mike

Mike and his wife, Anna live in Flemington, NJ. Mike is a life-long fan of the NY Mets, Vikings, NY Rangers…and happily accepts all the sympathy that accompanies those choices. He ensures contact with friends through weekends on the golf course during the day; and works on his “cultural side” through movies, museums, or theater at night.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

