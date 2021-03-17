2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Samantha Glasgow

Creative Director

Sam is the Creative Director at healthcare marketing and strategy firm, Purohit Navigation. She utilizes her industrial design background and unstoppable drive to create breakthrough work. She guides her team as they work with the copy group, ensuring that every project not only achieves its strategic objectives, but pushes creative boundaries with unexpected solutions Hailing from multi-cultural Australasia, Sam’s strong appreciation for cultural diversity broadens her inspiration and enhances her creativity. Sam’s passion for the arts extends to such disparate fields such as classical piano and modernist architecture. She can often be found anywhere from live gigs to architectural tours throughout Chicago.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

