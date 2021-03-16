2021 Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury Member

Susan Perlbachs

Chief Creative Officer

Intouch Group

Award-winning executive Susan Perlbachs is chief creative officer (CCO) at Intouch Group. As CCO, Perlbachs is responsible for creative leadership across all Intouch Group affiliates, locations and clients. Announced as CCO of the privately held full-service agency network on Aug. 6, 2020, Perlbachs is based in Intouch’s New York office.

Perlbachs arrived at Intouch with nearly 20 years of experience with other renowned healthcare agencies, including high-level positions at GSW and Grey Healthcare, driving major campaigns for U.S. and global brands for professional and consumer audiences, including over-the-counter, oncology, nephrology and neurology. Most recently before joining Intouch, she served as EVP, Group Creative Director at FCB Health. Honors and accolades include being named one of PharmaVoice’s Top 100 Most Inspiring People, speaking at Cannes Lions Health and serving as a Clio judge. She also was named an HBA Rising Star.

About the 2021 Manny Awards and MedAdvocate Jury Members

Med Ad News honors the best in healthcare communications at the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, to be held virtually on April 22nd, 2021.

For more than thirty years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 1,000 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts will be conducted. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

