2022 HBA Annual Conference hosts new era of leadership

By Nancy White

Leadership is poised to look remarkably different as a result of our shared experiences around the world during the last two years. A global pandemic and critical attention on issues of equality have caused a consequential shift in how leaders lead, organizations operate, and the industry innovates.

Taking place November 1 – 3, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s (HBA) first in-person annual conference since 2019 is a call to action to:

Embrace the challenges of this New Era of Leadership.

Find inspiration from forward-thinking leaders who embody the acumen and mindset critical to accelerate the influence and impact of women of healthcare.

Adopt bold and innovative practices from industry champions who are modeling transparency and accountability, and successfully driving DE&I initiatives in their organizations.

Opportunities abound to explore complex issues, activate your strengths, connect with the right people, and make bold moves—no matter where you are in your career.

This year’s keynotes feature:

Why Gender-Balanced Leadership is Essential for Advancing Health Equity featuring

Dr. Lauren Powell, VP, US Health Equity & Community Wellness, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and President & CEO, The Equitist LLC

Known for her passion and advocacy for health equity, Dr. Powell will open the Annual Conference with three bold challenges for attendees.

Invest in the development and advancement of diverse women who play a critical role in advancing inclusivity in healthcare. Provide leadership that elevates diverse voices and positions community needs as central to health equity efforts. Recognizing that passion does not exempt leaders from burnout, the final challenge is to commit to health and well-being as a strategy for providing effective leadership that contributes to the important goals of health equity.

Engaging Male Allies: Moving from Awareness to Advocacy featuring Jeffery Tobias Halter, President, YWomen

What is your company doing to engage men to create an inclusive workplace that supports gender equity? The 2021 McKinsey Women in the Workforce study found that only 14 percent of companies are doing allyship training. Since men still represent 75 percent of leadership at the 423 companies McKinsey surveyed, Jeffery Halter suggests that it is a given that we will never drive long-term systemic advancement for women without active male allyship. “Simply put,” he offers, “until we engage more men in D&I initiatives, the status quo will continue in the workplace.” He further suggests that allyship is about proactive action. It’s a skill to be learned to change the status quo and create inclusive workplaces. Tobias will share an internalized approach to gender equity, with a lens of intersectionality and sense of urgency that will drive a competitive advantage in the workplace and marketplace.

The Future of Leadership is Un-Leadership featuring Celine Schillinger, Founder and CEO, We Need Social

What is considered as leadership today? Often, nothing more than a destructive set of obsolete behaviors that harm individuals and societies that must be reinvented. Instead of perpetuating a top-down hierarchical hegemony, it is time we collectively empower ourselves to lead together. Schillinger, author of the newly released Dare to Un-Lead: The Art of Relational Leadership in a Fragmented World, explains how values such as liberty, equality, and community make this transformation possible. And how they make total business sense.

Beyond the plenary sessions, the conference offers a multitude of opportunities for networking, leadership development, and inspiration including:

The 2nd annual Women of Color (WoC) Wellness Summit bringing together women of color advocates to engage in real and healing conversations about workplace experiences

12 breakout sessions on: Inspired Leadership – Focusing on the skills, knowledge, and actions needed to lead in the New Era of Leadership Bold Practices – Featuring big actions making a lasting effect Impact – Discovering how and where to leave your mark

An Empowerment Zone with 1:1 coaching opportunities, headshot station, bite-sized learning sessions, and other fun activities

The HBA will also be honoring our 2022 ACE Award honorees Pfizer UK and Delix Therapeutics for their game-changing initiatives that are working to close the gender pay gap and build inclusive workplace cultures from the ground up.

Nancy White is senior director, communications for Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With representation in countries across the globe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 70,000 individuals and 180 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; knowledge sharing and access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills; and high-profile industry recognition of outstanding women and companies to promote visibility of their achievements.