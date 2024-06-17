2024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced (updates)

2024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced

Today the winners of the Pharma Lions were announced at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Out of 224 entries, 17 were shortlisted, and two Silver Lions and three Bronze Lions were awarded. The following works received trophies:

 

Title

Brand

Entrant/Idea Creation

Award

Voice 2 Diabetes

KVI Brave Fund

Klick Health

Gold Lion

Not A Lonely Journey

Biogen

VML, Milan

Bronze Lion

Mis(s)diagnosed

Organon

Mullenlow Mena, Dubai/McCann Health, Dubai

Bronze Lion

Heart Surgeon’s Cookbook

Getinge

Forsman & Bodenfors, Gothenburg

Bronze Lion

Magnetic Stories

Siemens Healthineers

AREA 23, and IPG Health company

Grand Prix, Silver Lion

Airquity

Earswitch

Havas Lynx, Manchester

Silver Lion

 

View all the entries, which includes the shortlist.

