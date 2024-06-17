https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CannesLions.jpg 500 500 Administrator https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Administrator2024-06-17 14:42:402024-06-17 16:55:182024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced (updates)
2024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced (updates)
Today the winners of the Pharma Lions were announced at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Out of 224 entries, 17 were shortlisted, and two Silver Lions and three Bronze Lions were awarded. The following works received trophies:
|
Title
|
Brand
|
Entrant/Idea Creation
|
Award
|
Voice 2 Diabetes
|
KVI Brave Fund
|
Klick Health
|
Gold Lion
|
Not A Lonely Journey
|
Biogen
|
VML, Milan
|
Bronze Lion
|
Mis(s)diagnosed
|
Organon
|
Mullenlow Mena, Dubai/McCann Health, Dubai
|
Bronze Lion
|
Heart Surgeon’s Cookbook
|
Getinge
|
Forsman & Bodenfors, Gothenburg
|
Bronze Lion
|
Magnetic Stories
|
Siemens Healthineers
|
AREA 23, and IPG Health company
|
Grand Prix, Silver Lion
|
Airquity
|
Earswitch
|
Havas Lynx, Manchester
|
Silver Lion