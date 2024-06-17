2024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced (updates)

2024 Cannes Lions Pharma winners announced

Today the winners of the Pharma Lions were announced at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Out of 224 entries, 17 were shortlisted, and two Silver Lions and three Bronze Lions were awarded. The following works received trophies:

Title Brand Entrant/Idea Creation Award Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Klick Health Gold Lion Not A Lonely Journey Biogen VML, Milan Bronze Lion Mis(s)diagnosed Organon Mullenlow Mena, Dubai/McCann Health, Dubai Bronze Lion Heart Surgeon’s Cookbook Getinge Forsman & Bodenfors, Gothenburg Bronze Lion Magnetic Stories Siemens Healthineers AREA 23, and IPG Health company Grand Prix, Silver Lion Airquity Earswitch Havas Lynx, Manchester Silver Lion

View all the entries, which includes the shortlist.