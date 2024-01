Jan 30 (Reuters) – Cancer treatment maker 2seventy bio (TSVT.O), said it will sell all its experimental cell therapies to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) to focus on its only approved product Abecma, sending 2seventy’s shares up more than 14% in premarket trade. The company on Tuesday also named Chief Operating Officer Chip Baird as its new chief executive, while current CEO Nick Leschly takes over the duties of chairman.

Activist investor Engine Capital, in December, urged for a board refresh at the company and insisted for exclusive focus on Abecma.