2SeventyBio’s partner pauses cancer therapy study after patient death

June 14 (Reuters) – 2SeventyBio (TSVT.O) on Wednesday said its partner had paused an early-stage cancer therapy study in response to a recent patient death in the trial.

Shares of the cell and gene therapy firm fell about 12% to $10.43 in premarket trading.

The company and partner Seattle Children’s Therapeutics was studying its experimental therapy as a treatment for children with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

The fatal adverse event occurred in the first patient treated at the second dosing level of the therapy, SC-DARIC33, 2SeventyBio said.

