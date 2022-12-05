3 Stories High – a new global healthcare communications agency

LONDON, UK: A new global healthcare communications agency is revealed today – 3 Stories High. The result of three agencies with strong track records in their own right – integrated medhealth communication, integrated medhealth communication North America and Pulsar Health – joining forces. 3 Stories High has been created to provide both agility and excellence in global healthcare communications, coupling scientific expertise with intelligent creativity, delivering meaningful solutions that are unique to the bespoke needs of each client, communicating science and driving meaningful conversation.

With a geographical footprint across the UK and North America, the new agency is led by Company Director and Global Head, Liz Boden.

“I’m immensely proud to be leading this vibrant new agency, creating an inclusive environment of curiosity, ideation and collaboration that delivers outstanding solutions while our people learn and thrive in their own career journeys,” Boden said.

She continued: “With an exceptional leadership team, our aim is to encourage fresh perspectives by unifying our diverse and talented employees. We represent a real meeting of minds to help our clients achieve their best work yet and I am so excited to see what the agency will accomplish as we move forward as one”.

Global Commercial & Business Development Director at 3 Stories High, Anna Bayley, said: “I am excited by the synergies we have created that enable us to drive transformation and diversity within our industry. With a firm focus on value creation with our client partners our passion to educate and drive conversation across all audiences will make a true impact on healthcare communications”.

3 Stories High is part of the newly named SCIRIS group (previously imc Group), whose name change was announced last week. 3 Stories High will look to benefit from being part of this high-performing and evolving group, while building its own individual culture, identity and growth journey.

About 3 Stories High