34th Annual Manny Awards: Meet the 2023 MedAdvocate jury

This year’s MedAdvocate jury collectively has extraordinary experience in pharma, healthcare, and consumer marketing and advertising. These creative leaders will bring their unique and innovative perspectives to the Manny Award judging table during the finalist voting session on March 9.

Meet the 2023 MedAdvocate Jury Panel

Christian Bauman, Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc

As a creative director, Christian Bauman has always worked in healthcare and never wanted to be anywhere else, guiding major campaign for clients including Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Alcon, and many others. He has served on executive juries of all the major health shows, including the Mannys, Cannes Health, Clios Health, and MM&M.

Outside of work he is the author of three critically acclaimed novels (In Hoboken, Voodoo Lounge, and The Ice Beneath You) and a former regular commentator for NPR’s All Things Considered. Bauman has been featured on Fresh Air with Terry Gross, The New York Times, CNN, Elle, and Details, among others.

Christian served in the US Army Waterborne from 1991-1995, including tours in the war zones of Somalia and Haiti. He is also the only person we know with work represented in both the Smithsonian Institution and the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame.

Helen Boak, EVP, Creative Director, RevHealth

Helen Boak worked as a chase crew member for a hot air balloon company before she became a layout artist for a local newspaper and freelanced for Lederle Labs. In 1989, she joined Lewis & Gace, a global start-up shop with blue-chip clients and high-profile accounts which set in motion a successful 33-year career as an art director and creative director in pharmaceutical advertising. The L&G Crystallized Product Promise approach and 5 Elements of a Global Brand are tenets which guide her to this day.

Her experience launching brands that literally helped change lives made a profound impact on Helen, such as PRILOSEC “The Purple Pill” for Merck and INVIRASE for Roche. One made an invasive GI surgery obsolete, the other introduced a new era of hope for people living with HIV/AIDs. In sync with her personal interest in technology and futurism, Helen worked on adjacent industry innovations; she introduced portfolio-based digital selling in the mid-1990’s for Ortho McNeil and the first iPad-based selling app for a full pharma sales force for Organogenesis in early 2011, among others.

Helen believes in her favorite saying, “People may not remember what you say, but they’ll never forget how you make them feel. Great creative does this. It makes you feel.” Boak, an Executive Vice President, Creative Director at RevHealth, has helped build and lead an award-winning, industry-recognized Creative Department. Helen focuses on constant learning and development to ensure that all creative communications are inventive at maximizing the latest technologies and mediums. Because of her passion, drive, and dedication to the development of stellar, creative communications she has participated and served on multiple prestigious panels throughout the industry to provide guidance and mentoring opportunities while also judging and providing feedback on original, effective healthcare communications.

Brad Graetz, Senior VP, Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

Brad Graetz has over 30 years of experience in advertising. He joined AbelsonTaylor in 1997, where he has since created identities and campaigns and launched brands for pharmaceutical and healthcare brands across all therapeutic categories from rare diseases to billion-dollar brands.

Brad consistently brings an innovative and thoughtful style to everything that crosses his path. This is evident in the more than 75 creative industry awards he’s earned nationally and globally. His philosophy? Help people succeed. From mentoring the next generation of creatives to championing his tenured team or helping to bring patients and physicians amazing solutions and treatment tools—ultimately, Brad delivers award-winning creative work that drives strategic and measurable results.

Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health

Adam Hessel oversees all creative output for Ogilvy Health in North America and serves on Ogilvy Health’s executive leadership team. Adam is also a member of Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

Adam is an internationally renowned, forward-thinking creative leader with nearly three decades of experience in advertising and marketing. In recent years, Adam has directed his focus toward producing stellar, award-winning work in the pharma, health and wellness arenas and has been an integral figure in the evolution of what creative looks like in the healthcare space. He comes to Ogilvy Health from healthcare marketing agency, Harrison & Star, where he spent the last two years as Chief Creative Officer and prior to that he served as SVP, Creative Director at GSW. Before immersing himself in the HCP world, Adam worked with many transformative figures in advertising at agencies including Deutsch, SpikeDDB, TBWA Chiat Day, The Kaplan Thaler Group, and Publicis. His work has garnered many of the industry’s top awards with Adam himself recently being internationally ranked #1 by Lürzer’s Archive.

Orlando Lopez, SVP, Creative Director, McCann Health Managed Markets

A first-generation immigrant from Colombia, Orlando arrived in the U.S.to pursue post-gradual studies and stumbled upon his life’s calling, putting his talents to work behind the scenes to help ensure patients have access to the therapies they need.

His best skill is his ability to bring an outsider’s point of view and a non-traditional understanding of the complex inner workings of managed markets, being able translate strategic insights and business dynamics into simple and compelling stories and elegant communication resources.

His 17-year career with McCann Health started by chance as a freelance art director assignment back in 2006. From freelance to Creative Director, in a little over a decade, Orlando led the transformation of a once-tiny specialty department into our industry’s most awarded managed markets specialty agency.

Deborah Lotterman, Chief Creative Officer, PRECISIONeffect

Deborah Lotterman sets the creative direction for PRECISIONeffect, which now spans offices in in Boston, Costa Mesa and London and has grown to 250+ team members. In her 27 years with the agency, Deborah has taken on numerous roles and instigated the development of new service lines including digital, medical and video production. At one time or another, she’s had every single agency department report to her (with the exception of Finance, they don’t let her anywhere near money). Her boundless energy, creativity and strategic smarts have led the agency in transforming technological innovations into powerful campaigns that speak emotionally to clinicians and consumers. Her extraordinary ability to develop creative solves to complex business challenges stems from over three decades in medical marketing spanning virtually every specialty in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics. Deborah sits on the board of Lifebox, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Atul Gawande devoted to making surgery safe in low-resource countries. She earned a BA in English from Towson University, and MA in Professional Writing from Emerson College and a degree in culinary arts. She is a fierce competitor, a bad-ass cook and the mother of two college students (nursing and illustration) who keep her current in music, memes and TikTok.

Andy Mathurin, Creative Director, Heartbeat

“STORYTELLING IS THE MOST POWERFUL WAY TO PUT IDEAS INTO THE WORLD TODAY ” – Robert McKee

“My historical background is artist, dance choreographer, speaker, and storyteller. Motivated to inspire people everywhere through brand strategy and art, I aim to create meaningful content that will not only resonate with the audience but will change how we engage with each other and the world.

With over 15 years of leading branding and marketing concepts, my visionary perspective has earned me opportunities to work on 360 campaigns for major worldwide brands which include broadcast, print, OOH, social, interactive digital, video, and experiential. Broader experience ranges from CPG, B2C, Entertainment, and Travel, to now the Pharmaceutical space at Heartbeat.

My secret? Simple… I understand that problem-solving using a strategic and aesthetic approach produces emotionally resonant storytelling across all platforms.

I’m happiest with my wife and raising my four-year-old son and one-year-old daughter in my hometown of Clifton, New Jersey.

I’ll continue to grow and establish myself as a game-changer and influencer.”

Chet Moss, Chief Creative Officer, QBFox Healthcomm

His father was an art director and writer. His mother a painter and fashion designer. So it’s no wonder Chet Moss chose a creative life. His multi-decade industry experience spans

the consumer TV, pharmaceutical, and internet worlds. He’s a writer, art director, branding designer, and has been a Chief Creative Officer for several agencies, currently at QBFox Healthcomm, an agency he helped start with colleagues from ICC Lowe in 2018.

Chet is a magna cum laude graduate of The University of Pennsylvania, majoring in History/Russian Studies (the perfect prelude to advertising).

As for the work, he’s mindful of Picasso’s view of creativity: “I begin with an idea, and then it becomes something else.”

Felipe Munhoz, EVP, Group Creative Director, CDM New York

Over the last 18 years, Felipe Munhoz has developed campaigns for the most important clients in the world and collected several awards (including 10 Manny’s, 14 Cannes Lions and 30 Clio Awards).

With an under-graduation on Advertising and graduation in Strategic Design, he joined CDM at the end of 2020 to lead the creative team. Since then, he’s been responsible for raising the bar of the agency’s creative work, developing campaigns that combine a unique strategic approach with a stunning art direction.

Prior experience includes leading one of the creative teams in Area 23/FCB and Mood/TBWA Brazil – where one of his works for Kimberly-Clark made it to the top-10 most emotional social media campaigns of the decade and millions views on YouTube. Throughout his career, he led campaigns for clients such as Pfizer, Lilly, Merck, Abbvie, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Havaianas.

Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Health New York

Kathleen Nanda, a 10-year veteran of FCB Health NY, has spent more than 20 years creating effective, award-winning work on marquee brands across a broad range of categories. She began her career in consumer advertising, working for notable clients such as AT&T, Ford, Citibank, Sprint, Kodak, and the US Marine Corps, among others. After discovering healthcare, she eagerly jumped in and never looked back. Over the span of her career, she has served on numerous juries including the One Show, the Effies and Cannes Lions. She has also worked on 20+ launches for Pharma companies big and small. Her category experience is vast, and she’s created award-winning work for all types of brands, from dermatology to virology. Grounded in a firm belief that creativity has the power to help improve lives, she relentlessly pushes for work that breaks through and changes human behavior in new and unexpected ways. The tremendous potential of healthcare advertising still excites her daily, and she is thrilled to be in a position to help enhance the work, and most importantly, the lives of those impacted by it.

Carolyn O’Neill, Chief Creative Officer, Centron

Carolyn O’Neill has more than two decades experience in the creative realm. She has been at Centron for nearly six years, and previously was an associate partner and creative director at CDM NY.

Michael Sanzen, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, ConcentricLife

Michael Sanzen’s career spans three decades in health and wellness with powerhouse brands like Lipitor, Viagra, Enbrel and Wegovy on his resume. He now enters his 20th year as the founder and creative lead behind ConcentricLife, a 9X Agency of The Year winner.

David Stemler, Chief Creative Officer, CultHealth

David Stemler spent the first 12 years of his advertising career at The Bloc, where he helped architect their creative renaissance, including co-writing and crafting the Cannes-winning, Clio-winning, Oscar-qualifying short film “Instant Doctor,” as well as helping produce numerous acclaimed initiatives like The Climb, The 24-Hour Ad, Scrollaby, and Diagnosing Epilepsy Type, to name but a few.

He then spent 2 years putting CDM New York back on the creative map with numerous award wins in 2021-2022 before joining Indegene’s newly acquired agency, CultHealth, as their first-ever Chief Creative Officer. “CultHealth was a natural fit for me,” said David. “Indegene brings so much to the table in terms of data, analytics, AI and digital solutions. And because they’re a tech company as opposed to your typical holding company, they’ve allowed the thriving culture and creative community at CultHealth to retain its independent spirit and emphasis on craft. It’s the definition of a symbiotic relationship. The sky’s the limit.”

Prior to his time in executive leadership, David was awarded “Best Young Talent” at The Creative Floor Awards, shortlisted as a “Rising Star” at the IPA Best of Health Awards, and recognized as a “Future Famer” at the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame. David lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Alexis, where he has two daughters, one Hungarian hunting dog and, believe it or not, zero tattoos.

About the MedAdvocate voting process

Launched as part of the 2016 Med Ad News Manny Awards, a second level of voting is conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, will be reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 34th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.